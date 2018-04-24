Photos: Gravity-defying stone sculptures at stacking championship in Scotland

about the gallery

On a beach in Dunbar, Scotland, over 30 participants from all over the world gathered over the weekend to create gravity-defying sculptures from rocks and stones found on the beach as part of the European Stone Stacking Championships. Only in its second year, the event is Europe’s largest championship for all Stone Stacking and Rock Balancing artists and practitioners. The overall winner of the European Stone Stacking Championship will receive financial support for flights to the World Stone Balance Championship in Llano, Texas the following year.