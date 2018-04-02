Commonwealth Games 2018: Glimpses of athletes’ village
Apr 02, 2018 17:22 IST
‘Share the Dream’ is the slogan for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (HT Photo/B.Shrikant)
Organisers will be looking to make the village as comfortable and safe as possible for the 6,600 athletes and team officials. (HT Photo)
The players can expect good variety of vegan and non-vegan food. (HT Photo)
At the Gold Coast village, competitors can relax with virtual reality computer games, air hockey and much more.
The athletes will look to train hard ahead of the Games. (HT Photo)
The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held from April 4-15. (HT Photo )
