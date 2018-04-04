Commonwealth Games 2018: PV Sindhu leads India in opening ceremony
Apr 04, 2018 22:12 IST
Flagbearer PV Sindhu leads the Indian contingent at Carrara Stadium during the opening ceremony of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast. (PTI)
The India delegation parade during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium. (AFP)
Indian athletes have a gala time as they march past at Carrara Stadium during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2018. (PTI)
Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang during the opening ceremony. (PTI)
The Indian contingent has over 210 members this time. (PTI)
Indian athletes won 64 medals at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. (PTI)
