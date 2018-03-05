Celebrating Maratha valour on Shiv Jayanthi
Mar 05, 2018 15:55 IST
A man dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shiv Jayanthi, celebrated according to the Marathi calendar, at Nana peth on Sunday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Residents take part in a rally dressed as family members of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shiv Jayanthi, celebrated according to the Marathi calendar, at Nana peth on Sunday. (Rahul raut/ht photo)
A play performed on the occasion of Shiv Jayanthi, celebrated according to the Marathi calendar, at Nana peth on Sunday. (Rahul Raut/ht photo)
A martial art performance on the occasion of Shiv Jayanthi celebrations at Nana peth on Sunday. (rahul raut/ht photo)
A palanquin carrying a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shiv Jayanthi, celebrated according to the Marathi calendar, at Nana peth on Sunday. (rahul raut/ht photo)
A play being performed on the occasion of Shiv Jayanthi, celebrated according to the Marathi calendar, at Nana peth on Sunday. (rahul raut/ht photo)
Women dressed in traditional Maratha attire offer prayers to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shiv Jayanthi, celebrated according to the Marathi calendar, at Nana peth on Sunday. (rahul raut/ht photo)
Children perform martial arts on the occasion of Shiv Jayanthi, celebrated according to the Marathi calendar, at Nana peth on Sunday. (rahul raut/ht photo)
Play depicting the life of Shivaji Maharaj performed on the occasion of Shiv Jayanthi, celebrated according to the Marathi calendar, at Nana peth on Sunday. (rahul raut/ht photo)
A play performed on the occasion of Shiv Jayanthi, celebrated according to the Marathi calendar, at Nana peth on Sunday. (rahul raut/ht photo)
A man performing during the Shiv Jayanthi celebrations at Nana peth on Sunday. (rahul raut/ht photo)
A palanquin carrying a statue of the Maratha king as a part of the Shiv Jayanthi celebrations at Nana peth on Sunday. (rahul raut/ht photo)
A man performing during the Shiv Jayanthi celebrations at Nana peth on Sunday. (rahul raut/ht photo)
