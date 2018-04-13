City gets its golfing moment, the Pune Open Golf Championship 2018
Apr 13, 2018 19:47 IST
/
A participant in action during the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) golf tournament that concluded at Poona Golf Course in Pune on Friday. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
/
The tournament was organised at the Poona Golf Course on Airport road in Yerawada in Pune. India’s top golfers like Ajeetesh Sandhu, Khalin Joshi, Rashid Khan, Chikkarangappa, Chiragh Kumar, Rahil Gangjee, Himmat Singh Rai and Viraj Madappa took part in the contest. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
/
The Pune Open Golf Championship 2018 was organised in Pune from April 10 to April 13 at the Poona Golf Course. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
/
Pune’s Akshay Damle in action during the PGTI golf tournament in Pune. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
/
An official updates the leader board for Day 3 at the PGTI gold tournament in Pune on April 12. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
/
Smarth Dwivedi taking part in the PGTI golf tournament in Pune on April 12. The tournament is the sixth event of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) 2018’s season and the third year it is being held in Pune. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
/
Adhithya Bhandarkar (right) and his opponent wait for their chance during the PGTI tournament in Pune on April 10. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
/
Spectators sheltering under umbrellas watch the action at the PGTI tournament in Pune on April 10. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
/
A man walks past a golf course as sprinklers keep the lawn at Poona Golf Course wet on April 10. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
/
A participant in action during the PGTI tournament in Pune on April 11. The tournament offers a prize of Rs 30 lakh. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
/
A participant checks his aim during the PGTI tournament in Pune on April 11. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
/
A participant during the PGTI tournament in Pune on April 10. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
/
A golfer hits a ball out of a sand trap during the PGTI tournament in Pune on April 10. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
/
A golfer places a golf ball and tee at the Poona Golf Course on Airport Road in Yerawada in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
/