Southern Command celebrates 124th Raising Day
Apr 01, 2018 20:24 IST
Army personnel enact combat situation during the 124th Raising Day of Southern Command Military Tattoo event at Race course in Pune on March 31. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT PHOTO)
As part of the celebrations, the Indian Army’s Southern Command, the country’s oldest field army, staged a war-like situation at the Southern Command Military Tattoo event at Race course in Pune on March 31. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT PHOTO)
Army personnel perform Gatka, the martial arts of Punjab, during the 124th Raising Day of Southern Command Military Tattoo event at Race course in Pune on March 31. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT PHOTO)
A dog show at the 124th Raising Day of Southern Command Military Tattoo event at Race course in Pune on March 31. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT PHOTO)
The army personnel perform Mallakhamb, a popular traditional sport in Maharashtra, during the 124th Raising Day of Southern Command Military Tattoo event at Race course in Pune on March 31. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT PHOTO)
Army personnel display Kalaripayattu, a martial art form of Kerala, during the 124th Raising Day of Southern Command Military Tattoo event at Race course in Pune on March 31. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT PHOTO)
Army personnel display bike skills during the 124th Raising Day of Southern Command Military Tattoo event at Race course in Pune on March 31. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT PHOTO)
A dog show during the 124th Raising Day of Southern Command Military Tattoo event at Race course in Pune on March 31. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT PHOTO)
An Army band performs during the 124th Raising Day of Southern Command Military Tattoo event at Race course in Pune on March 31. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT PHOTO)
Army personnel display a motorcycle daredevil show during the 124th Raising Day of Southern Command Military Tattoo event at Race course in Pune on March 31. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT PHOTO)
