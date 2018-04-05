Photos: Celebration of faith at the Golden Temple
Apr 05, 2018 16:29 IST
A devotee takes a dip in the holy sarovar on the birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Children take a dip in the sarovar at the Golden Temple. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Visitors take a selfie with a Nihang (traditional Sikh religious warrior) Baba Jagir Singh wearing a giant turban at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (AFP)
Devotees at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
People line up to pay respects on the 397th anniversary of the birth of the ninth Sikh guru Teg Bahadur at the Golden Temple. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
