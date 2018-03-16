Photos: Ageing Japan copes with swelling ranks of elderly prisoners

about the gallery

The number of prisoners aged 60 or older has risen 7% from a decade ago to 9,308, and made up 19% of the entire prison population in Japan in 2016. That compares with only 6 % of that age bracket in the United States, and about 11% in South Korea. In a rare look inside a Japanese prison, Reuters visited the Tokushima facility and interviewed inmates who spend most of their days in special cells that sleep four or five, engaged in paper-folding projects and other light tasks.