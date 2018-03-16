 Photos: Ageing Japan copes with swelling ranks of elderly prisoners | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 16, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Ageing Japan copes with swelling ranks of elderly prisoners

Mar 16, 2018 09:38 IST
about the gallery
The number of prisoners aged 60 or older has risen 7% from a decade ago to 9,308, and made up 19% of the entire prison population in Japan in 2016. That compares with only 6 % of that age bracket in the United States, and about 11% in South Korea. In a rare look inside a Japanese prison, Reuters visited the Tokushima facility and interviewed inmates who spend most of their days in special cells that sleep four or five, engaged in paper-folding projects and other light tasks.

latest photogalleries

featured photos