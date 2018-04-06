 Photos: Brazilian jaguars adapt to life on trees evading Amazon floods | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Apr 06, 2018-Friday
Photos: Brazilian jaguars adapt to life on trees evading Amazon floods

Apr 06, 2018 09:33 IST
Researcher studying the Brazilian jaguars, the largest of South America’s cats have caught the felines adapting to survive the flooding of the Amazon during the rainy season. Although they can be six feet long and weigh 200 pounds, jaguars have been caught nimbly navigating treetops where they can stay from April to July, comfortably raising their young while the rainforest floor below them remains several meters underwater. Understanding jaguar behavior is also helping researchers build evidence for the need to conserve the Amazon floodplain.

