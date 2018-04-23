 Photos: Making Turbah shrine tablets from the soil at Karbala in Iraq | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Making Turbah shrine tablets from the soil at Karbala in Iraq

Apr 23, 2018 11:19 IST
For pilgrims to the Iraqi Shi’ite shrine of Imam Hussain, Prophet Muhammad’s grandson killed in the 7th century, the clay tablets pressed from the soil of the region where he died are a blessing, an aid to prayer, even a cure for sickness. For local families in the region, they are all that, and also a business. The tablets, known as turbah or soil in Arabic, come in many shapes - round, square, lozenge, half-circle - with various inscriptions, often praising Imam Hussein, and are carried by the faithful on their person far and wide.

