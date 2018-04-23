Photos: Making Turbah shrine tablets from the soil at Karbala in Iraq
Apr 23, 2018 11:19 IST
For pilgrims, the clay tablets known as “turbah” or soil in Arabic from Iraq’s Shi’ite Muslim Karbala shrine are a blessing, an aid to prayer, even a cure for sickness. For local families, they are all that, and also a means to earn a living. (Alaa Al-Marjani / REUTERS)
The tablets come in many shapes - round, square, lozenge, half-circle - with inscriptions, often praising Imam Hussain, Prophet Mohammad’s grandson who is buried in the city. But they are all pressed from the same sand dug up around the site, 100 km south of Baghdad, where the imam was killed with most of his companions and many of his family in the 7th century. (Alaa Al-Marjani / REUTERS)
Um Ahmed uses copper moulds to hold the muddy mix of sand and water, and engraved steel plates to stamp the holy inscriptions on the tablets after they have dried in the sun. The sand is highly cohesive with a low salt content and filtered for impurities. (Alaa Al-Marjani / REUTERS)
45-year-old Um Ahmed, who inherited this small turbah workshop from her father, says she has been working here since her childhood. She makes up to 50 engraved tablets a day, and sells them for 250-500 dinars to wholesalers. (Alaa Al-Marjani / REUTERS)
These palm-sized tablets are pressed to the foreheads when prostrating in prayer. Pilgrims to Karbala buy the turbah from a small band of local craftspeople and dealers. (Alaa Al-Marjani / REUTERS)
Turbah trade flourishes during high pilgrimage seasons to the golden-topped shrines of Hussain and Abbas, the imam’s half brother and companion who was also killed in Karbala. (Alaa Al-Marjani / REUTERS)
Millions of Shi’ites from Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Lebanon and beyond flock every year to Karbala to commemorate Ashura, or Hussain’s martyrdom, and Arabaeen, the 40th day of mourning, and other religious occasions. Most pilgrims pick up the tablets from stalls around the shrines. (Alaa Al-Marjani / REUTERS)
Pieces of moulded clay made in to Turbah are seen at a mosque in Najaf, Iraq. With the greater recompense associated with prostrating on the surface of these tablets, pilgrims from all over take Turbah back home as objects used in prayer, as mementos and gifts for curing the ill. (Alaa Al-Marjani / REUTERS)
about the galleryFor pilgrims to the Iraqi Shi’ite shrine of Imam Hussain, Prophet Muhammad’s grandson killed in the 7th century, the clay tablets pressed from the soil of the region where he died are a blessing, an aid to prayer, even a cure for sickness. For local families in the region, they are all that, and also a business. The tablets, known as turbah or soil in Arabic, come in many shapes - round, square, lozenge, half-circle - with various inscriptions, often praising Imam Hussein, and are carried by the faithful on their person far and wide.