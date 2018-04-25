 Photos: Scars begin to heal a decade later at 2008 Sichuan quake epicentre | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Scars begin to heal a decade later at 2008 Sichuan quake epicentre

Apr 25, 2018 09:53 IST
A decade after a massive earthquake rocked China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing almost 70,000 people, scars left by the devastation have only now begun to heal. The 7.9 magnitude quake which hit in May 2008 was most devastating around its epicentre in the town of Beichuan. Many of the houses and schools remain buried under the earth and some of the houses still standing are now part of an open air memorial to the dead.

