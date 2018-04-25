Photos: Scars begin to heal a decade later at 2008 Sichuan quake epicentre
Apr 25, 2018 09:53 IST
A Buddhist person prays in front of the site of Beichuan Middle School which was buried by boulders in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake in Beichuan, Sichuan province, China. A decade after a massive earthquake rocked this southwestern province in China, killing almost 70,000 people, the scars have begun to heal. (Jason Lee / REUTERS)
A vehicle drives past apartment blocks destroyed in a landslide caused by the 2008 earthquake, at the foot of a mountain. The 7.9 magnitude quake which hit on May 12, 2008 was most devastating around its epicentre in Beichuan. Many of the houses that collapsed remain buried under the earth and are covered by overgrown bushes and weeds. (Jason Lee / REUTERS)
Desks stand in the classroom of Beichuan Vocational Education Centre. Damaged school classrooms remain a mess, with books on the desks turning black with rot. Signs in Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean and French urge visitors to be careful where they tread to let the dead rest in peace. (Jason Lee / REUTERS)
Only the door stands among weeds from villager Wang Guocheng’s dwelling. In some houses still standing, now part of an open air memorial to the dead, wedding photos hang on the wall. Chen Mingyou, 73, survived the quake but his daughter and son-in-law died. A new home stands nearby, but Chen prefers to stay in his old house which was repaired to meet new safety standards. (Jason Lee / REUTERS)
A basketball hoop is seen at the site of Beichuan Middle School which was buried by boulders in 2008. Some of the most heart-wrenching stories from the 2008 quake came from the schools which collapsed, crushing children alive. (Jason Lee / REUTERS)
Zheng Haiyang, now 27, lost both his legs after being buried in Beichuan Middle School, where he was trapped for more than 22 hours. “I still feel sad now when I think of that time, but I am in a good condition now,” Zheng said. He now works for an Internet company in Chengdu providing services to disabled people. (Jason Lee / REUTERS)
Abandoned shoes are seen in an old dwelling at a minority village. The local government is supporting villagers to develop leisure and tourism industries after the quake, and many quake survivors have turned their newly-built houses into inns. (Jason Lee / REUTERS)
Liu Guizhen, 95, and her 106-year-old husband Wang Guanneng both survived the quake that killed their adopted son and daughter-in-law. Liu said a rock flew over her head when the quake struck as she was busy working in the fields, leaving her unscathed. Liu says she makes some money from selling eggs to tourists. (Jason Lee / REUTERS)
A boy runs through the quake hit site of Beichuan Vocational Education Centre. Sichuan remains seismically active. (Jason Lee / REUTERS)
A card featuring the late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong and Tiananmen Gate is seen next to a shrine in tan old destroyed home. Last August, a 7.0-magnitude quake in a mountainous part of Sichuan popular with tourists killed 20 and injured around 500. (Jason Lee / REUTERS)
about the galleryA decade after a massive earthquake rocked China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing almost 70,000 people, scars left by the devastation have only now begun to heal. The 7.9 magnitude quake which hit in May 2008 was most devastating around its epicentre in the town of Beichuan. Many of the houses and schools remain buried under the earth and some of the houses still standing are now part of an open air memorial to the dead.