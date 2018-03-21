Photos: Sudan, the world’s last male northern white rhino dies

about the gallery

Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, died in Kenya at the age of 45, after becoming a symbol of efforts to save his subspecies from extinction, a fate that only science can now prevent. When Sudan was born in 1973 in the wild in Shambe, South Sudan, there were about 700 of his kind left in existence. At his death, there are only two females remaining alive and the hope that in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) techniques will advance enough to preserve the sub-species. Elderly by rhino standards, Sudan had been ailing for some time, suffering from age-related infections, according to his keepers at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy.