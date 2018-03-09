 Photos: Survivors in Congo recount nightmare of ethnic massacre | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Survivors in Congo recount nightmare of ethnic massacre

Mar 09, 2018 09:43 IST
A cycle of violence continues between the Hema and Lendu communities in Ituri, cattle herders and farmers who have long fought over land, a conflict that has recently intensified as Democratic Republic of Congo struggles over its future. New conflicts are erupting and old ones are reviving as President Joseph Kabila seeks to maintain his grip on power two years after the legal end of his second term.

