Photos: Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa pardons 3000 prisoners to decongest crowded jails
Mar 24, 2018 14:35 IST
A female prisoner celebrates with songs in the back of a prison’s truck as she was released from the Chikurubi Prison, in Harare, Zimbabwe on March 22, 2018. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who succeeded ousted Robert Mugabe in November 2017, has pardoned at least 3,000 prisoners to clear out overpopulated jails of the country. (Jekesai Njikizana / AFP)
A female prisoner carries her belongings and gets ready to walk free as she was about to be released from the prison. The pardon saw the release of all female prisoners except those serving life terms, as well as all disabled and juvenile prisoners. Terminally-ill prisoners and those above the age of 60 who have served a third of their time were also be freed. (Jekesai Njikizana / AFP)
Zimbabwe opposition activist Yvonne Musarurwa (C) stands among other women in a courtyard as she was also about to be released from the Chikurubi Prison, where she was serving a prison term for the killing of a policeman during political clashes. Musarurwa was among 3,000 prisoners pardoned by Mnangagwa in a measure to ease pressure on overpopulated prisons. (Jekesai Njikizana / AFP)
Female prisoners leave the Chikurubi Maximum Prison after Mnangagwa pardoned the prisoners. “The president in terms of the constitution of Zimbabwe has granted amnesty to prisoners,” the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) said in a statement. “The exercise has... gone a long way in decongesting our prisons.” (Philimon Bulawayo / REUTERS)
Female prisoners carry their belongings to a prison's truck as they wait to be released from the prison. The president’s statement also announced that prisoners on death row for more than 10 years will not face the death penalty, but will spend life in jail. The country last executed a prisoner in 2005, and Mnangagwa is a strong opponent of the death penalty. (Jekesai Njikizana / AFP)
One of the inmates who were released on March 22, 2018, takes one last look at the prison as she stands in the back of a prison’s truck. Prisoners convicted of murder, treason, rape, carjacking, armed robbery and those serving a sentence imposed by a court martial were excluded from the amnesty. (Jekesai Njikizana / AFP)
A female prisoner carries her belongings as she was about to be released. The cash-strapped government has battled to feed, provide clothing and adequate health care to the inmates. In 2013, over 100 prisoners died in the country’s jails. In 2015 also four inmates were killed after prisoners went on riot over poor living conditions. (Jekesai Njikizana / AFP)
