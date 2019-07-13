For first-time ever NBA-like All-Star game for Pro Kabaddi fans in Hyderabad

The wait is about to get over for the kabaddi fans as the league is set to resume on July 20. The first match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 will see the Telugu Titans take on U Mumba at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. But before the real action starts, Pro Kabaddi League has organised a one-of-a-kind All-Star match on Saturday at the same stadium in Hyderabad.

13th July. India 7 will be comprised with the likes of Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat and will play under the captaincy of Ajay Thakur. Meanwhile, World 7 will have Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mohajermighani, and Jang Kun Lee in their ranks and will play under the guidance of Fazel Atrachalli.

All-Star Rivalries to look out for:

1. Balwan Singh vs EP Rao – It will be game to watch out for when two of the most experienced coaching minds battle it out off the mat. It will be a truly #issetoughkuchnahi match – who will emerge victorious?

2. Pardeep Narwal (Patna Pirates) vs Jang Kun Lee (Patna Pirates) – Before teaming up to play for season 7 for the first time in the same team, the duo will face-off one last time in this All-Star match – who will win this battle?

3. Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha) vs Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors) - Nitesh is an FKH player from Season 5 who has shone to the highest level with his defensive prowess and made it to the inaugural edition of the All-Star match. Will he play a key role in stopping Nabibaksh who begins his PKL career with a direct entry into All Star?

4. Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) + Pardeep Narwal (Patna Pirates) vs Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba) and Abozar Mohajermighani (Telugu Titans) – While one is known for his seamless ‘dubkis’, the other is known for his famous frog jumps. Their lethal combination has scored 504 raid points last season. Can they take the Indian 7 past the tough defence line-up of World 7?

5. Sunil Kumar (Gujarat Fortunegiants) and Ravinder Pahal (Dabang Delhi KC) vs Lal Mohar Yadav (Bengaluru Bulls) and Dong Gyu Kim (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - Will the ace Indian defenders allow World 7 all-rounders to score any points? This will be ab interesting clash watching them during the first-ever Kabaddi All-Star match.

7 things to Expect in the PKL 7 All-Star Match:

•In the history of Kabaddi, this is the very first time that an All-Star match is organised where the best of talents come together to battle it out in a prestigious match

•The league returns to Hyderabad at the Gachibowli stadium, and begins with this massive clash where fans across the state will be in for a treat like never before; a game that will have nerves on the edge from start to end

•Both teams have the best coaches to train them for the match; Team Indian 7 will be coached by Balwan Singh, and Team World 7 will be under the guidance of E.P. Rao a.k.a Kabaddi Rao.

•Indian 7 will have the nation’s star Kabaddi players perform together for the first time in the history of the sport; some of the names include Ajay Thakur, Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat

•Team World 7 will compete with the best of International talent that the sport has ever seen with popular names such as Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mohajermighani, Fazel Atrachalli, and Jang Kun Lee

•The combination of raiders and defenders in this match would be an interesting factor, when the best come together what strategy, game-plan and techniques will viewers get to see – can we expect something new when great minds come together?

•This is a free for all match, fans can come watch this match LIVE at the Gachibowli stadium on first-cum-first serve basis – what more can we ask for, when a game of this stature is played?

WHEN and WHERE to watch:

This match is set to take place on 13th of July at the Gachibowli stadium, Hyderabad, 7:30 pm onwards. Fans can watch the match at the stadium – It’s free for all on first cum first serve basis! The match will be broadcast live telecast on Star Sports Network and Hotstar 7 pm onwards.

