Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Paltan lead 15-13
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers through our live blog.
21:49 hrs IST
Not much in second half
21: 40 hrs IST
Half Time
21:37 hrs IST
Teams level pegging
21:33 hrs IST
Jaipur lead Paltan
21:28 hrs IST
Tight and cagey
21:25 hrs IST
Tomar key for Paltan
21:21 hrs IST
Jaipur take early lead
21:15 hrs IST
Toss!
21:11 hrs IST
Action set to begin
21:03 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Nitin Tomar is the one man army of Pune raiding, scoring 65% of their total raid points this season - the highest contribution by a single raider this season. The battle between Nitin and Jaipur right corner, Mohit is going to be the deciding factor in the game as Nitin is yet to find success against Mohit in PKL. His 5 failed raids against Mohit is his most against a defender in PKL.
Follow the live blog of PKL 2018 Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers below -
A couple of substitutions in the second half and a few empty raids. nothing much has happened in the second half so far of note.
Half time and it’s a one point game. Puneri Paltan lead Jaipur Pink Panthers 13-12.
As we move towards the half time the teams are level at 11-11. It’s been a close match and Paltan can thank Monu for keeping Paltan there and there abouts.
Jaipur have take taken the lead against Pune. and look the better side. Pune close to being all out as well.
10 minutes gone and its been a tight and cagey affair so far. Fine margins will decide this game. Deepak hooda and Akshay Jadhav have been the top scorers for their teams.
Captain Nitin Tomar will be the key for Pune. he won’t be able to do it alone though and needs support of his team. Still needs to open his account in this match.
Panthers have begun the brighter of the two teams and Deepak Hooda has shone at the start for the Jaipur side. 4-2 the score.
Puneri Paltan win the toss & select the court
Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers is set to begin soon.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Pro Kabaddi league match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers