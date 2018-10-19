Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Paltan lead 15-13

Nitin Tomar is the one man army of Pune raiding, scoring 65% of their total raid points this season - the highest contribution by a single raider this season. The battle between Nitin and Jaipur right corner, Mohit is going to be the deciding factor in the game as Nitin is yet to find success against Mohit in PKL. His 5 failed raids against Mohit is his most against a defender in PKL.

Follow the live blog of PKL 2018 Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers below -

21:49 hrs IST Not much in second half A couple of substitutions in the second half and a few empty raids. nothing much has happened in the second half so far of note.





21: 40 hrs IST Half Time Half time and it’s a one point game. Puneri Paltan lead Jaipur Pink Panthers 13-12.





21:37 hrs IST Teams level pegging As we move towards the half time the teams are level at 11-11. It’s been a close match and Paltan can thank Monu for keeping Paltan there and there abouts.





21:33 hrs IST Jaipur lead Paltan Jaipur have take taken the lead against Pune. and look the better side. Pune close to being all out as well.





21:28 hrs IST Tight and cagey 10 minutes gone and its been a tight and cagey affair so far. Fine margins will decide this game. Deepak hooda and Akshay Jadhav have been the top scorers for their teams.





21:25 hrs IST Tomar key for Paltan Captain Nitin Tomar will be the key for Pune. he won’t be able to do it alone though and needs support of his team. Still needs to open his account in this match.





21:21 hrs IST Jaipur take early lead Panthers have begun the brighter of the two teams and Deepak Hooda has shone at the start for the Jaipur side. 4-2 the score.





21:15 hrs IST Toss! Puneri Paltan win the toss & select the court





21:11 hrs IST Action set to begin Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers is set to begin soon.



