Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Dabang Delhi play out thrilling tie against Gujarat Fortunegiants

In an absolute thriller of a match in Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi played out a 32-32 tie. Making it the second tie of the fledgling tournament. The tie will feel like a win for Delhi who were behind at half time and heading into the final few minutes. Chandran Ranjit was the star for the side from the capital scoring 10 points, while for Gujarat Rohit Gulia and Sachin ensured bulk of the raid points.

Gujarat Fortunegiants started off brightly with Prapanjan scoring a two-point raid in the second minute. Dabang Delhi KC were struggling to come to terms with Gujarat in the opening exchanges.

It was all Gujarat in the first few minutes of the match as they inflicted an all out in the sixth minute to lead 9-2. Delhi’s star player Meraj Sheykh had a disappointing first half as he managed to score just a solitary point.

For Gujarat Fortunegiants, Rohit Gulia looked in fine raiding form as he scored four raid points in the first half. He was able supported by Prapanjan who chipped in with four raid points.

Gujarat Fortunegiants led 17-12 at the end of the first half.

Both teams started with equal intensity and traded three points in the first four minutes of the second half.

Dabang Delhi made a successful tackle in the 27th minute as they reduced the deficit to just three points and trailed 18-21. However Gujarat scored three quick points to lead 24-18 after 29 minutes.

With less than eight minutes to go the edge seemed to with Gujarat Fortunegiants as they looked sharper and fitter than their opponents. Sachin seemed to be the fittest raider out there as he scored his sixth raid point to give Gujarat 25-20 lead.

The Brave Moment of the match came in the 32nd minute when Gujarat Fortunegiants forced a super tackle and averted an all out.

Chandran Ranjit scores two quick raid points as Dabang Delhi cut the lead to 27-29. The game was levelled in the 36th minute as Delhi defence scored another tackle point. Rohit Gulia scored a raid point in the 37th minute to give Gujarat 30-29 lead.

Dabang Delhi KC tied the game in the 39th minute again as they sent Rohit Gulia back to the bench. Two quick raid points by both teams tied the match at 32-32 in the 40th minute.

In tomorrow’s matches, U Mumba will face Jaipur Pink Panthers whereas Tamil Thalaivas will take on Bengaluru Bulls.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 22:43 IST