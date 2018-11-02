Today in New Delhi, India
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers: As it happened

Gujarat will be breathing down U Mumba’s neck if they clinch this game and Jaipur need to get things back on track as far as their season is concerned.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 02, 2018 22:17 IST
Highlights: It was a tight match, but Gujarat clinched it in the end. Sunil Kumar was the man for his side as the captain romped home with eight tackle points. For the Panthers, Young Chang Ko’s two super tackles were the only sparks as they were outplayed in all departments.

22:14 hrs IST

Deal is sealed

Gujarat Fortunegiants win 36-25 over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Sunil Kumar was the man of the moment for Gujarat as the skipper picked up eight tackle points and almost single-handedly won the game for his side.

22:06 hrs IST

Gujarat have edged ahead

Gujarat currently lead 30-21 with a little over four minutes to go on the clock.

21:59 hrs IST

All-out, Jaipur

Deepak Hooda goes deep, picks up a bonus point the is taken down by the Gujarat defenders.

21:51 hrs IST

Young Chang Ko on fire

Rohit Gulia is turned back down on the mat by a colossal block from Young Chang Ko, and he picks up a High-5 in the process.

21:48 hrs IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers ALL OUT

Young Chang Ko just pushes Sachin back into his own half.

21:43 hrs IST

Panthers under pressure

The second half has begun and the Panthers are down to 3 men on the mat. This is the chance for Gujarat to stamp themselves

21:39 hrs IST

Stunning game

Half time and there is nothing to choose between the two sides. Gujarat Fortunegiants lead 14-13 over Jaipur Pink Panthers

21:34 hrs IST

Super tackle for Jaipur

Woah, down to two men but then Young Chang Ko stepped up and clutches the thigh to put in a double thigh hold to keep Sachin down after which Patil came in for support.

21:25 hrs IST

DO OR DIE raid

A bonus point and touch point for Rohit Gulia (5-8)

21:23 hrs IST

Super tackle for Gujarat

Anup Kumar is taken deep into the left corner as, Rituraj then charges in and cleans up Anup Kumar.

21:15 hrs IST

Starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Anup Kumar (C), Nitin Rawal, Deepak Hooda, Anand Patil, Mohit Chhillar, Bajirao Hodage, Young Chang Ko.

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar (C), Sachin Tanwar, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sachin Vittala.