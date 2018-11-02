Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers: As it happened
Gujarat will be breathing down U Mumba’s neck if they clinch this game and Jaipur need to get things back on track as far as their season is concerned.
22:14 hrs IST
Deal is sealed
22:06 hrs IST
Gujarat have edged ahead
21:59 hrs IST
All-out, Jaipur
21:51 hrs IST
Young Chang Ko on fire
21:48 hrs IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers ALL OUT
21:43 hrs IST
Panthers under pressure
21:39 hrs IST
Stunning game
21:34 hrs IST
Super tackle for Jaipur
21:25 hrs IST
DO OR DIE raid
21:23 hrs IST
Super tackle for Gujarat
21:15 hrs IST
Starting 7s
Highlights: It was a tight match, but Gujarat clinched it in the end. Sunil Kumar was the man for his side as the captain romped home with eight tackle points. For the Panthers, Young Chang Ko’s two super tackles were the only sparks as they were outplayed in all departments.
Deal is sealed
Gujarat Fortunegiants win 36-25 over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Sunil Kumar was the man of the moment for Gujarat as the skipper picked up eight tackle points and almost single-handedly won the game for his side.
Gujarat have edged ahead
Gujarat currently lead 30-21 with a little over four minutes to go on the clock.
All-out, Jaipur
Deepak Hooda goes deep, picks up a bonus point the is taken down by the Gujarat defenders.
Young Chang Ko on fire
Rohit Gulia is turned back down on the mat by a colossal block from Young Chang Ko, and he picks up a High-5 in the process.
Jaipur Pink Panthers ALL OUT
Young Chang Ko just pushes Sachin back into his own half.
Panthers under pressure
The second half has begun and the Panthers are down to 3 men on the mat. This is the chance for Gujarat to stamp themselves
Stunning game
Half time and there is nothing to choose between the two sides. Gujarat Fortunegiants lead 14-13 over Jaipur Pink Panthers
Super tackle for Jaipur
Woah, down to two men but then Young Chang Ko stepped up and clutches the thigh to put in a double thigh hold to keep Sachin down after which Patil came in for support.
DO OR DIE raid
A bonus point and touch point for Rohit Gulia (5-8)
Super tackle for Gujarat
Anup Kumar is taken deep into the left corner as, Rituraj then charges in and cleans up Anup Kumar.
Starting 7s
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Anup Kumar (C), Nitin Rawal, Deepak Hooda, Anand Patil, Mohit Chhillar, Bajirao Hodage, Young Chang Ko.
Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar (C), Sachin Tanwar, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sachin Vittala.