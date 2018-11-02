Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers: As it happened

Highlights: It was a tight match, but Gujarat clinched it in the end. Sunil Kumar was the man for his side as the captain romped home with eight tackle points. For the Panthers, Young Chang Ko’s two super tackles were the only sparks as they were outplayed in all departments.

22:14 hrs IST Deal is sealed Gujarat Fortunegiants win 36-25 over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Sunil Kumar was the man of the moment for Gujarat as the skipper picked up eight tackle points and almost single-handedly won the game for his side.





22:06 hrs IST Gujarat have edged ahead Gujarat currently lead 30-21 with a little over four minutes to go on the clock.





21:59 hrs IST All-out, Jaipur Deepak Hooda goes deep, picks up a bonus point the is taken down by the Gujarat defenders.





21:51 hrs IST Young Chang Ko on fire Rohit Gulia is turned back down on the mat by a colossal block from Young Chang Ko, and he picks up a High-5 in the process.





21:48 hrs IST Jaipur Pink Panthers ALL OUT Young Chang Ko just pushes Sachin back into his own half.





21:43 hrs IST Panthers under pressure The second half has begun and the Panthers are down to 3 men on the mat. This is the chance for Gujarat to stamp themselves





21:39 hrs IST Stunning game Half time and there is nothing to choose between the two sides. Gujarat Fortunegiants lead 14-13 over Jaipur Pink Panthers





21:34 hrs IST Super tackle for Jaipur Woah, down to two men but then Young Chang Ko stepped up and clutches the thigh to put in a double thigh hold to keep Sachin down after which Patil came in for support.





21:25 hrs IST DO OR DIE raid A bonus point and touch point for Rohit Gulia (5-8)





21:23 hrs IST Super tackle for Gujarat Anup Kumar is taken deep into the left corner as, Rituraj then charges in and cleans up Anup Kumar.



