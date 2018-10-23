Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Tamil Thalaivas earn fine win over Puneri Paltan

Tamil Thalaivas earned only their second win of the Pro Kabaddi league and first since the opening night of the season when they beat Puneri Paltan 36-31 on Tuesday. Captain Ajay Thakur was on fire, scoring 12 points and in doing so reached 600 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League. Thakur was ably supported by Jasvir Singh who chipped in with eight points and earned points at crucial stage. GB More scored 10 points for Puneri Paltan.

It was an evenly contested match with both teams trading raid and tackle points in the first five minutes. Jasvir Singh started brightly for Tamil Thalaivas and Nitin Tomar got couple of raid points for Puneri Paltan. After five minutes both teams were level at 4 points apiece.

Ajay Thakur reached the milestone of 600 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League in the 6th minute of the match. Sukesh Hegde and Jasvir supported Thakur with raid points as Tamil Thalaivas led 10-6 after nine minutes. Puneri Paltan forced a super tackle in the 13th minute as they cut the deficit to just one point.

Tamil Thalaivas inflicted the first all out of the match in the 15th minute to lead 15-12. Nitin Tomar scored two more raid points for Puneri Paltan as they went in the break trailing 15-16.

Both teams refused to give an inch and fought for every point in the second half. Tamil Thalaivas held a slender advantage for the first 10 minutes as they led 23-20 after 30 minutes.

Ajay Thakur scored an important raid point in the 31st minute to give Thalaivas a five-point lead. Jasvir Singh scored with a two-point raid as Tamil Thalaivas inflicted another all out to lead 29-20 in the 32nd minute.

In the 35th minute Thakur attained a super 10 with a two-point raid to give Thalaivas 31-22 lead. Puneri Paltan tried to mount a comeback but Nitin Tomar’s absence off the court hurt their chances. With less than two minutes left, Tamil Thalaivas led 32-27. Puneri Paltan scored two quick points in a minute to cut the deficit to 29-32.

Jasvir Singh scored a critical two-point in the 39th minute to give Tamil Thalaivas 34-30 lead. Amit Hooda came up with a strong tackle to send Nitin Tomar to the bench to ensure Tamil Thalaivas’ victory.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 22:46 IST