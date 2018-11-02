Pro Kabaddi League 2018, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas, Live Score and Updates

Live Updates: Tamil Thalaivas will be looking to bring their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 campaign back on track when they take on UP Yoddha on Friday. When it comes to head-to-head, UP Yoddha holds a slim 2-1 advantage with one previous encounter ending in a tie. Earlier in the season, these two teams met in the Chennai leg of the PKL and UP Yoddha were victorious 37-32 with Ajay Thakur scoring 12 raid points in this match.

20:54 hrs IST Super Tackle Jeeva Kumar and Sachin Kumar coerce Jasvir Singh in and then pounce on him to wipe him out and achieve a super tackle





20:46 hrs IST UP clawing back Shrikant Jadhav gets a slight touch on the defender to win a raid point. The hosts are trying to make a comeback.





20:32 hrs IST Half Time It was a dominant performance by the Tamil Thalaivas as they proved to be too powerful for the hosts. Scpre reads: UP Yoddha 11 - 26 Tamil Thalaivas





20:23 hrs IST Super Raid Sukesh Hegde with a stunning raid. He bulldozes in and takes out the entire Yoddha defence. Tamil Thalaivas win their second all-out..





20:11 hrs IST All-out for Tamil Thalaivas Prashant Kumar Rai goes in as the last man and just as expected, is cornered by the Thalaivas defence. Good start for the visitors.





20:10 hrs IST Super Tackle!! Jasvir Singh is taken down with a good ankle hold as the fellow raiders rushed in support to keep the veteran down.





20:06 hrs IST Starting 7s UP Yoddha - Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Jadhav, Prashant Kumar Rai, Nitesh Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Narender Tamil Thalaivas - Ajay Thakur, Sukesh Hegde, Jasvir Singh, Manjeet Chillar, Amit Hooda, D Pradap, P Subramanian



