Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7), UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live: UP Yoddhas face Gujarat Fortunegiants
19:25 hrs IST
Players out on the mat
19:00 hrs IST
Follow UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live updates here:
The players from both the teams - UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Fortunegiants are out on the mat. We will have a start soon in five minutes.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 live fixture between UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Fortunegiants. Gujarat are brimming with confidence especially after a massive 42-24 win over the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in their opening match. Yoddhas, on the other hand, were completely on the mat in their 17-48 defeat to Bengal Warriors, and will hope to find their groove back.