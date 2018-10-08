Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Pro Kabaddi, Live Score updates, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Paltan take lead

Catch all the action of the second match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 between Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers through our live updates.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 08, 2018 20:11 IST
highlights

Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers in the third match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 in Chennai on Monday having been involved in a thriller against U Mumba on Sunday.The grit they showed against U Mumba should come in handy against the side from Haryana and should stand the Paltan in good stead. When it comes to head-to-head, Paltan have a 2-1 advantage over the Steelers. Sandeep Narwal and Nitin Tomar will be the main forces for Puneri Paltan while Haryana Steelers will have the highest paid player of the competition - Monu Goyat - along with Surender Nada who will be captaining the side.

20:09 IST

Paltan Lead

Puneri Paltan have now forged ahead. They lead 5-4 after a couple of do or die raids. GB More has been particularly impressive.

20:05 hrs IST

Haryana continue to do well

Haryana have taken another point in a do or die raid. 4-1 they lead now. Vikas Khandola has done particularly well.

20:03 hrs IST

Good start by Steelers

It’s been a good start by Haryana, they lead 3-1.

20:01 hrs IST

Game begins

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers is underway!!!

20:00 hrs IST

Toss

Puneri Paltan have won the toss.

19:56 hrs IST

Match set to begin!!

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers is set to begin in a matter of minutes!!!

19:47 hrs IST

No Monu Goyat tonight

Big blow for Haryan Steelers!!!! Star player Monu Goyat has been ruled out of the match! Advantage Puneri Paltan

19:39 hrs IST

Nitin Tomar vs Monu Goyat

The battle between Nitin Tomarand Manu Goyat could well decide which way the match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers goes. It certainly is a mouth watering battle.

19:13 hrs IST

Paltan hoping for one better

Puneri Paltan were involved in a thriller yesterday, they will be hoping that they can do one better against Haryan Steelers, who come into this match the fresher of the two.

18:51 hrs IST

Match begins soon

The match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers is set to begin at 8:00 Pm IST

18:37 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog for the match between Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers.