Pro Kabaddi, Live Score updates, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Paltan take lead

Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers in the third match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 in Chennai on Monday having been involved in a thriller against U Mumba on Sunday.The grit they showed against U Mumba should come in handy against the side from Haryana and should stand the Paltan in good stead. When it comes to head-to-head, Paltan have a 2-1 advantage over the Steelers. Sandeep Narwal and Nitin Tomar will be the main forces for Puneri Paltan while Haryana Steelers will have the highest paid player of the competition - Monu Goyat - along with Surender Nada who will be captaining the side.

20:09 IST Paltan Lead Puneri Paltan have now forged ahead. They lead 5-4 after a couple of do or die raids. GB More has been particularly impressive.





20:05 hrs IST Haryana continue to do well Haryana have taken another point in a do or die raid. 4-1 they lead now. Vikas Khandola has done particularly well.





20:03 hrs IST Good start by Steelers It’s been a good start by Haryana, they lead 3-1.





20:01 hrs IST Game begins Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers is underway!!!





20:00 hrs IST Toss Puneri Paltan have won the toss.





19:56 hrs IST Match set to begin!! Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers is set to begin in a matter of minutes!!!





19:47 hrs IST No Monu Goyat tonight Big blow for Haryan Steelers!!!! Star player Monu Goyat has been ruled out of the match! Advantage Puneri Paltan





19:39 hrs IST Nitin Tomar vs Monu Goyat The battle between Nitin Tomarand Manu Goyat could well decide which way the match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers goes. It certainly is a mouth watering battle.





19:13 hrs IST Paltan hoping for one better Puneri Paltan were involved in a thriller yesterday, they will be hoping that they can do one better against Haryan Steelers, who come into this match the fresher of the two.





18:51 hrs IST Match begins soon The match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers is set to begin at 8:00 Pm IST



