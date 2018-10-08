Pro Kabaddi, Live Score updates, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Paltan take lead
Catch all the action of the second match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 between Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers through our live updates.
Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers in the third match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 in Chennai on Monday having been involved in a thriller against U Mumba on Sunday.The grit they showed against U Mumba should come in handy against the side from Haryana and should stand the Paltan in good stead. When it comes to head-to-head, Paltan have a 2-1 advantage over the Steelers. Sandeep Narwal and Nitin Tomar will be the main forces for Puneri Paltan while Haryana Steelers will have the highest paid player of the competition - Monu Goyat - along with Surender Nada who will be captaining the side.
Puneri Paltan have now forged ahead. They lead 5-4 after a couple of do or die raids. GB More has been particularly impressive.
Haryana have taken another point in a do or die raid. 4-1 they lead now. Vikas Khandola has done particularly well.
It’s been a good start by Haryana, they lead 3-1.
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers is underway!!!
Puneri Paltan have won the toss.
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers is set to begin in a matter of minutes!!!
Big blow for Haryan Steelers!!!! Star player Monu Goyat has been ruled out of the match! Advantage Puneri Paltan
The battle between Nitin Tomarand Manu Goyat could well decide which way the match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers goes. It certainly is a mouth watering battle.
Puneri Paltan were involved in a thriller yesterday, they will be hoping that they can do one better against Haryan Steelers, who come into this match the fresher of the two.
The match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers is set to begin at 8:00 Pm IST
Hello and welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog for the match between Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers.