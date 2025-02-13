Menu Explore
Amazon Prime Shopping Days are here! Min 40% off with up to 1000 cashback | Deals on vacuums, water purifiers and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Feb 13, 2025 04:01 PM IST

Amazon Prime Shopping Days Sale is now live till 17th Feb! Grab discounts and cashback on home and kitchen appliances, furniture and more.

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,2024 New Launch,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner with Mop for Floor Cleaning|900 W Motor with Strong 18 KPA Suction|Electric Mop for Floor Cleaning|5 Level Efficient Filtration|Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home(Ozoy Premium) View Details checkDetails

₹3,595

Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home,160W Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Standing, 13Kpa Suction Power & 35 Mins Runtime, Detachable Battery, Hepa and Stainless Filter View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red. View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

DIGISMART Autum Mark-1 Premium Series 1200 Mm Bldc Motor Fan (28 W) 5 stars Rated With Led Light |Remote| 3 Blade 380 Rpm High Speed Ceiling Fan Come With 5 Years Warranty (Smoke Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving | 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

Lifelong 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan for Home (48 Inch) - 35 Watt Smart Fan with 350 RPM High Speed - Up to 60% Energy Saving 5-Star Rated Noiseless Fan - Remote Control Fans for Home Ceiling (LLCFBL901) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Brown & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Polycab Wizzy Neo 1200mm 5-Star BLDC,Remote Ceiling fan for home| Free Installation | High Air Delivery, 6 Speed Setting, Reversible & Timer 【Blue Silver】 View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light |Remote| 3 Blade Energy Saving Ceiling Fan With 4 Year Warranty (Dark Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,740

truTRTL Smart Ceiling Fan | 1200 mm (48 inch) | High-Speed Ceiling Fan for Home | 2 Year Warranty | Energy Saving Ceiling Fan | Durable & Stylish | Metallic Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,159

Havells Delite Kopere Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+pH Balance, 7 Stages, 6.5L Stainless Steel Tank,Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

AQUAULTRA Dolphin 5 Stage Purification 9 Liter Ro + Active Copper + B12 Alkaline Water Purifier Filter For Home Office White And Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,791

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹12,672.19

HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Storage Tank, 9 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹17,199

LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier For Home, Hepa Filter Traps 99.97% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles, 2 Years Warranty, Real Time Quality Indicator, App Control, Compatible With Alexa, White View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Bepure B1 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filtration| Area Upto 500 sq ft | Best for Homes & Offices|Removes 99.97% pollutants by 4 Stage Filtration| Remote control provided for convenience View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White View Details checkDetails

₹13,900

CUCKOO Respure Air Purifer For Home | Biggest True HEPA Filter Cleans 570 Sqft in 15min | 8 Yrs Warranty on Motor | | Suitable For Heavy Pollution Allergies & Pet Hair | RedDot Award Winner View Details checkDetails

₹9,890

Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q500, From Hero Group, Up To 500 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving, Ultra Quiet BLDC Motor View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details checkDetails

₹4,987

Dyson Air Purifier Cool TP07 (White/Silver) | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Smart Control| 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹39,899

Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Wet Grinding (1.5 litres) + Dry Grinding Jar (0.5 litre) + Chutney Jar (0.4 litre)Stainless steel), Blue/White View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars and 1 Juicer Jar, Black & Green) (AMEO-4JARS) View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades| View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder with Unique Coarse Mode | Advanced Safety Features | 4 Jars including Chopper Jar with Hands Free Operation (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

Preethi Zion Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless steel Jars+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar), Flexi lids, Vega W5 motor, Black (MG-227) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

Havells Vitonica 500Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Bigger Size Jars | Rust Resistant 304SS Sieve | Large Size Pulp Container | 1.75 Ltr Break Resistant Jar | 5 Yr Motor Manufacturer Warranty (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Prestige Iris Pro 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer Jar)|4 Super-Efficient Stainless Blades |Jar Storage Space Sturdy Handles |2 Years Warranty |Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,249

V-Guard Brillio 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder, 3 Year Motor Coverage by V-Guard, 4 Jars(Chutney, Dry, Wet & Juicer), Sturdy Juicer Jar With Quadraflow Design, Precisionblend Ss Blades, Mars Red View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Faber 6 liter 1500W Air Fryer|Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat|360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil|Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,490

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer, 1500W Fast Cooking, 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (4.7L Air Fryer) (CAF-L501)) Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,995

PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large View Details checkDetails

₹7,150

iBELL AF800M Air Fryer 8 Litre, 1800W, Feather Touch, Detachable Fryer Basket, Smart Rapid Air Technology, Anti- Skid Rubber Feet, Adjustable Temperature Control (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Kepler Brooks Pvc Gaming Chair | 3 Years Warranty | Ergonomic Chair, High Back Chair, With Neck & Lumbar Support Pillow, Gamer Chair, 3D Adjustable Armrests - Murphy (Blue & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,779

CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair (White - Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Vergo Confidant Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair | Headrest, Lumbar Support, Adjustable Armrests, Single Lock Mechanism, Nylon Base | Home Office Desk Chair, 3 Years Warranty (Black Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair/Study Chair/Revolving Chair/Computer Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹3,415

CELLBELL Desire Pro Mid Back Mesh Office Chair Adjustable Study Chair/Computer Chair with Revolving Seat, Stylisk Backrest, Lumbar Support, Metal Base for Work from Home (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

Kepler Brooks Office Chair | 3 Years Warranty | Office Chairs for Work, Chairs for Office Work, 2D Headrest, 2D Armrest, Adjustable Lumbar & Multi Synchro Tilt Lock Mechanism (Marvel, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹9,299

CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair/Study Chair/Revolving Chair/Computer Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair (Pistachio Green) View Details checkDetails

₹3,461

Green Soul Achiever Kids Ergonomic Height Adjustable Desk with Metal Frame for Children s with Multi-Angle Tabletop & Drawer (Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Green Soul Aspen Grande Engineered Wood Book Shelf/Stand/Rack with 5 Shelves (Walnut Color) | Perfect for Your Living Room, Office, Bedroom or Study | Installation Provided| 3-Year Limited Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

ABOUT SPACE Open Book Shelf DIY Book Storage Display Rack - Wooden Multipurpose Book Storage Display Organizer Rack with Solid Finish Showcase Stand (L 47 x W 20.8 x H 141.2 cm) View Details checkDetails

Green Soul Allure Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Gold Cherry) | Center Table for Living Room in Suede Finish | 1 Surface Top, 2 Shelves | Warranty Protected| Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

Green Soul Mekong Engineered Wood Study Table (Wood Black Color) | Computer Desk, Office Table for Students, Adults, Professionals | 3 Shelves | 3 Year Warranty| Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

Home Centre Bruce Faux Marble Top 6-Seater Dining Table - White View Details checkDetails

Home Centre Barista Sintered Stone Top Coffee Table - Cream View Details checkDetails

Green Soul Asher Engineered Wood Bedside Table (Walnut Brown) | Premium Design | Quality Assured, Stylish Suede Finish | Durable Design | 1-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro - Doctor Recommended | Pressure Relieving | Scientifically Proven 5 Zone Support | 8 Inch King Size AIHA Certified Firm Mattress for Back Pain | 78x72 View Details checkDetails

₹37,441

Sleepyhead Technic Hybrid - 3 Zone 6D Hexagon Grid Mattress with 3 Zone Pocket Spring | Plush Comfort with Optimal Bounce | 3000 Air Pockets for Better Air Circulation | 75x36x8 inches (Single Size) View Details checkDetails

₹18,049

SleepyCat Switch Dual Ortho Mattress | Premium Quilted Fabric with Pain Relief Technology | Reversible Medium Soft & Firm Side | Airy & Breathable with Aeroflow Foam | King Size (72x72x5 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹8,514

Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch Double Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x48x5) View Details checkDetails

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | King Size Bed Mattress| | 78x72x6 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | Queen Size Bed Mattress| | 75X60X6 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

Lifelong 2-Wheel Ab Roller for Men & Women-Ab Roller for Home Gym with LED Display, Timer, Anti-Slip Wheels, Thick Elbow Pads, Automatic Rebound, Abs Workout & Gym Exercise Equipment for Home (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

MAXPRO Force 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Folding Treadmill for Home use,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine with LED Display (PTM405) View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

VESCO Bella 26T Ladies Cycle for Women | Single Speed | Rigid Fork | Frame 16 Inch | Ideal for 13+ Years Girls City Bike (Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

Spalding Flight Tropical Basketball (Size-7) View Details checkDetails

₹649

Spalding Flight Star & Strips Basketball (Size-7) View Details checkDetails

₹649

Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat for Men for Workout, Yoga, Fitness, Exercise Mat Anti Slip Mat, Yoga Mat 6mm Gym Mat Dark-Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Lifelong Adjustable Pull-Up Bar for Home Gym | No Screws Hanging Bar, Adjustable Length (74-97cm), Doorway Chin-Up Bar, Gym Equipment for Men Workout, Strength Training, Weight Capacity (200kg) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Qubo Car Dash Cam Pro 3K by Hero Group, HDR Dual Channel, Made in India, Sony STARVIS IMX335 Sensor, 3K 5MP Front QHD 2MP Rear FHD, 140° View, 3.2 LCD Display, GPS Log, Supports Up to 1 TB SD Card View Details checkDetails

₹9,490

Pivalo Inflatable Car Air Mattress with Pump & 2 Air Pillows Portable & Compact Twin Size Back Seat Blow-up Sleeping Pad (Grey, 1Pc) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

Shakti Technology S5 High Pressure Car Washer Machine 1900 Watts, Pressure 125 Bar, 8L/Min Flow Rate and 10 Meter Hose Pipe with Professional 1L Foam Cannon Snow Lance View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Bosch Aquatak 125 1500-Watt High Pressure Washer View Details checkDetails

₹9,968

AGARO Supreme Plus Pressure Washer, Car Washer, 2200 Watts Motor, 8L/Min Flow Rate, 140 Bars, Adjustable Pressure Regulator, 8M Outlet Hose, 4M Power Cord, Car, Bike & Home Cleaning, Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

Royal Enfield Open Face MLG Helmet |Made Like a Gun | with Clear Visor | Impact Protection | High Density EPS | ISI and DOT Certified | Micrometric Lock MATT Black (L) 60 CM View Details checkDetails

₹1,722.23

Royal Enfield Windfarer Riding Jacket Olive(L) 42 Cm Knox Flexiform Ce Level 1 Certified Protectors At Shoulders And Elbows / High Abrasion-Resistant mesh with high air permeability View Details checkDetails

₹5,004

Royal Enfield Adroit Modular Helmet with Clear Visor Matt Black, Size: XL(61-62cm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,500

It's raining deals and discounts for Amazon Prime members with Amazon Prime Shopping Days! This sale offers exclusive deals on all home and kitchen appliances, furniture, mattresses, fitness equipment, and whatnot!

Big savings await you at Amazon Prime Shopping Days!
Big savings await you at Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

Being a Prime member already comes with perks like faster delivery, exclusive access to blockbuster movies and shows, and early access to major Amazon sales, but this event makes it even better.

With a minimum of 40% off and up to 1000 cashback on your purchase, you get access to discounts that non-members can’t avail. The Prime Shopping Days are live only till February 17th, so make the most of your Prime membership and grab your favourite products before the best discounts are gone!

Up to 80% discount on vacuum cleaners

Keeping your home clean can feel like a never-ending task, but a good vacuum cleaner makes it so much easier. No more bending over with a broom or dealing with stubborn dust, just switch it on and let it do the work. And the best part is that during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can get one at up to 80% off! If you've been thinking about upgrading, now’s the perfect time. Prime members get exclusive access to these deals, so don’t wait, grab your vacuum cleaner now before the Amazon Sale ends.

Remote operated fans at up to 60% off during the Prime Shopping Days

Say goodbye to getting up just to adjust your fan! Remote-controlled ceiling fans bring convenience to your fingertips, letting you change speed, switch modes, or even turn them off without moving an inch. With a remote fan, you can enjoy a gentle breeze while relaxing or high-speed cooling during summer that too without moving an inch. And now, during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can grab one at up to 60% off. If you’re a Prime member, the deal is too good to be missed.

Up to 80% off on water purifiers on Amazon Prime Home Shopping Days

Is your water purifier failing to deliver clean, fresh water? If your drinking water tastes weird, smells bad, or has visible sediments, it’s time for an upgrade. Safe drinking water is essential for your family’s health, and relying on bottled water or boiling it daily is both expensive and inconvenient. A high-quality water purifier ensures pure water at the press of a button, and now is the best time to get one! During Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can save up to 80% on top-rated water purifiers, exclusively for Prime members. Shop now on the Amazon Sale before these deals disappear.

Air purifiers at up to 70% discount

Struggling with dust, smoke, or allergens at home? An air purifier can make a huge difference by improving air quality and ensuring you breathe cleaner, healthier air. Especially if you live in a polluted city an air purifier is a must-have. Moreover, people prefer an air purifier to keep their homes free of any harmful substances in the air. And now, during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can get one at up to 70% off, a deal too good to miss! If you’re a Prime member, you get exclusive discounts, making this the perfect time to invest in cleaner air. Shop now on the Amazon Sale before the best offers run out.

Mixer grinders at up to 60% discount

Cooking becomes effortless when you have a powerful mixer grinder in your kitchen! A good mixer grinder makes grinding spices, preparing chutneys, or blending smoothies easy and effortless that too in no time. Amazon Prime Shopping Days are offering the best deals on mixer grinders from brands like Cropmton, Prestige, Atomberg, Havells and many other reliable brands. During this Amazon Prime Sale, you can grab one at up to 60% off! If you’re a Prime member, you get access to exclusive deals, making this the best time to upgrade your kitchen.

Air fryers at up to 70% discount on Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Love crispy, delicious food but want a healthier way to enjoy it? An air fryer lets you indulge in your favourite snacks with little to no oil, making cooking both easy and guilt-free. From fries to kebabs, bake, grill, or fry effortlessly with one smart appliance. And now, during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can get an air fryer at up to 70% off! So, quit munching on unhealthy snacks and deep-fried food to keep your health in the best shape. Take advantage of Amazon Prime Sale and bring home an air fryer today at a lower price.

Ergonomic chairs at up to 70% discount

Do you spend long hours at your desk without a comfortable chair? This might be an invitation to back pains, neck spasms and a bad posture. An ergonomic chair is designed to provide the right support, keeping you comfortable and reducing long-term health issues. No matter if you work from home or are an avid gamer, the right chair makes all the difference. Add a new comfortable chair to your work desk during Amazon Prime Shopping Days with up to 70% off! This is the perfect time for all Prime members to upgrade their workspace for less.

Tables, cabinets and more at up to 80% discount

A well-organised home or office makes daily life smoother. A sturdy table creates the perfect workspace, while a spacious cabinet keeps clutter out of sight. Smart furniture choices not only add to the aesthetics but also bring convenience by making everything easily accessible. If you've been thinking about adding new furniture to your space, now is a good time. Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring exciting offers, with tables, cabinets, and more available at up to 80% off. Prime members get access to exclusive deals, making it easier to bring home stylish and functional pieces at a lower price.

Mattresses at up to 40% discount during Amazon prime Shopping Days

A good night’s sleep starts with the right mattress. Waking up with back pain or feeling restless throughout the night could mean it’s time for a change. The right mattress provides proper support, improves sleep quality, and helps you wake up refreshed. If comfort has been on your mind, this might be the perfect moment to explore new options. During Amazon Prime Shopping Days, mattresses are available at up to 40% off, giving Prime members a chance to bring home better sleep at a great price.

Sports and fitness equipment at up to 60% off

Staying active is easier when you have the right fitness equipment at home. You need to have the right set of dumbbells, treadmills, yoga mats, or resistance bands to keep workouts convenient and consistent. If you've been planning to invest in fitness gear, now is a great time to check out the deals. During Amazon Prime Shopping Days, sports and fitness equipment are available at up to 60% off, with some products at their lowest prices in the last 30 days. Prime members get access to these exclusive discounts, making it the perfect time to gear up and stay fit.

Vehicle accessories and tools at up to 60% discount

Long drives and daily commutes feel smoother when your vehicle is well-equipped. For instance, if you have a car washer, tyre inflator, dash cams and other vehicle accessories handy in your vehicle, they not only enhance convenience but also help with maintenance and safety. Small upgrades can make a big difference, ensuring your car stays in top condition. If you've been planning to add useful accessories to your car for some time you can now get them at up to 60% discount on Amazon Prime deals.

FAQs on Amazon Prime Shopping Days

  • Does a higher number of blades mean better airflow?

    Not necessarily! Fans with fewer blades (3-4) often provide better airflow, while those with more blades run quieter but may move less air.

  • Why does my mixer grinder overheat?

    Overheating can be due to overloading, using it continuously for long periods, or dull blades. Allow it to rest between uses and ensure proper ventilation.

  • Is a portable car washer powerful enough for deep cleaning?

    Yes! A high-pressure portable car washer effectively removes dirt, but choosing the right PSI (above 1000) ensures thorough cleaning.

  • How often should I change my water purifier filter?

    Most filters last 6-12 months, but it depends on water quality and usage. Regular servicing ensures clean and safe drinking water.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

