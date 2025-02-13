Amazon Prime Shopping Days are here! Min 40% off with up to 1000 cashback | Deals on vacuums, water purifiers and more

It's raining deals and discounts for Amazon Prime members with Amazon Prime Shopping Days! This sale offers exclusive deals on all home and kitchen appliances, furniture, mattresses, fitness equipment, and whatnot! Big savings await you at Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

Being a Prime member already comes with perks like faster delivery, exclusive access to blockbuster movies and shows, and early access to major Amazon sales, but this event makes it even better.

With a minimum of 40% off and up to ₹1000 cashback on your purchase, you get access to discounts that non-members can’t avail. The Prime Shopping Days are live only till February 17th, so make the most of your Prime membership and grab your favourite products before the best discounts are gone!

Up to 80% discount on vacuum cleaners

Keeping your home clean can feel like a never-ending task, but a good vacuum cleaner makes it so much easier. No more bending over with a broom or dealing with stubborn dust, just switch it on and let it do the work. And the best part is that during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can get one at up to 80% off! If you've been thinking about upgrading, now’s the perfect time. Prime members get exclusive access to these deals, so don’t wait, grab your vacuum cleaner now before the Amazon Sale ends.

Remote operated fans at up to 60% off during the Prime Shopping Days

Say goodbye to getting up just to adjust your fan! Remote-controlled ceiling fans bring convenience to your fingertips, letting you change speed, switch modes, or even turn them off without moving an inch. With a remote fan, you can enjoy a gentle breeze while relaxing or high-speed cooling during summer that too without moving an inch. And now, during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can grab one at up to 60% off. If you’re a Prime member, the deal is too good to be missed.

Up to 80% off on water purifiers on Amazon Prime Home Shopping Days

Is your water purifier failing to deliver clean, fresh water? If your drinking water tastes weird, smells bad, or has visible sediments, it’s time for an upgrade. Safe drinking water is essential for your family’s health, and relying on bottled water or boiling it daily is both expensive and inconvenient. A high-quality water purifier ensures pure water at the press of a button, and now is the best time to get one! During Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can save up to 80% on top-rated water purifiers, exclusively for Prime members. Shop now on the Amazon Sale before these deals disappear.

Air purifiers at up to 70% discount

Struggling with dust, smoke, or allergens at home? An air purifier can make a huge difference by improving air quality and ensuring you breathe cleaner, healthier air. Especially if you live in a polluted city an air purifier is a must-have. Moreover, people prefer an air purifier to keep their homes free of any harmful substances in the air. And now, during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can get one at up to 70% off, a deal too good to miss! If you’re a Prime member, you get exclusive discounts, making this the perfect time to invest in cleaner air. Shop now on the Amazon Sale before the best offers run out.

Mixer grinders at up to 60% discount

Cooking becomes effortless when you have a powerful mixer grinder in your kitchen! A good mixer grinder makes grinding spices, preparing chutneys, or blending smoothies easy and effortless that too in no time. Amazon Prime Shopping Days are offering the best deals on mixer grinders from brands like Cropmton, Prestige, Atomberg, Havells and many other reliable brands. During this Amazon Prime Sale, you can grab one at up to 60% off! If you’re a Prime member, you get access to exclusive deals, making this the best time to upgrade your kitchen.

Air fryers at up to 70% discount on Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Love crispy, delicious food but want a healthier way to enjoy it? An air fryer lets you indulge in your favourite snacks with little to no oil, making cooking both easy and guilt-free. From fries to kebabs, bake, grill, or fry effortlessly with one smart appliance. And now, during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can get an air fryer at up to 70% off! So, quit munching on unhealthy snacks and deep-fried food to keep your health in the best shape. Take advantage of Amazon Prime Sale and bring home an air fryer today at a lower price.

Ergonomic chairs at up to 70% discount

Do you spend long hours at your desk without a comfortable chair? This might be an invitation to back pains, neck spasms and a bad posture. An ergonomic chair is designed to provide the right support, keeping you comfortable and reducing long-term health issues. No matter if you work from home or are an avid gamer, the right chair makes all the difference. Add a new comfortable chair to your work desk during Amazon Prime Shopping Days with up to 70% off! This is the perfect time for all Prime members to upgrade their workspace for less.

Tables, cabinets and more at up to 80% discount

A well-organised home or office makes daily life smoother. A sturdy table creates the perfect workspace, while a spacious cabinet keeps clutter out of sight. Smart furniture choices not only add to the aesthetics but also bring convenience by making everything easily accessible. If you've been thinking about adding new furniture to your space, now is a good time. Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring exciting offers, with tables, cabinets, and more available at up to 80% off. Prime members get access to exclusive deals, making it easier to bring home stylish and functional pieces at a lower price.

Mattresses at up to 40% discount during Amazon prime Shopping Days

A good night’s sleep starts with the right mattress. Waking up with back pain or feeling restless throughout the night could mean it’s time for a change. The right mattress provides proper support, improves sleep quality, and helps you wake up refreshed. If comfort has been on your mind, this might be the perfect moment to explore new options. During Amazon Prime Shopping Days, mattresses are available at up to 40% off, giving Prime members a chance to bring home better sleep at a great price.

Sports and fitness equipment at up to 60% off

Staying active is easier when you have the right fitness equipment at home. You need to have the right set of dumbbells, treadmills, yoga mats, or resistance bands to keep workouts convenient and consistent. If you've been planning to invest in fitness gear, now is a great time to check out the deals. During Amazon Prime Shopping Days, sports and fitness equipment are available at up to 60% off, with some products at their lowest prices in the last 30 days. Prime members get access to these exclusive discounts, making it the perfect time to gear up and stay fit.

Vehicle accessories and tools at up to 60% discount

Long drives and daily commutes feel smoother when your vehicle is well-equipped. For instance, if you have a car washer, tyre inflator, dash cams and other vehicle accessories handy in your vehicle, they not only enhance convenience but also help with maintenance and safety. Small upgrades can make a big difference, ensuring your car stays in top condition. If you've been planning to add useful accessories to your car for some time you can now get them at up to 60% discount on Amazon Prime deals.

FAQs on Amazon Prime Shopping Days Does a higher number of blades mean better airflow? Not necessarily! Fans with fewer blades (3-4) often provide better airflow, while those with more blades run quieter but may move less air.

Why does my mixer grinder overheat? Overheating can be due to overloading, using it continuously for long periods, or dull blades. Allow it to rest between uses and ensure proper ventilation.

Is a portable car washer powerful enough for deep cleaning? Yes! A high-pressure portable car washer effectively removes dirt, but choosing the right PSI (above 1000) ensures thorough cleaning.

How often should I change my water purifier filter? Most filters last 6-12 months, but it depends on water quality and usage. Regular servicing ensures clean and safe drinking water.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.