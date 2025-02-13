Amazon Prime Shopping Days are here! Min 40% off with up to ₹1000 cashback | Deals on vacuums, water purifiers and more
Amazon Prime Shopping Days Sale is now live till 17th Feb! Grab discounts and cashback on home and kitchen appliances, furniture and more.
|
DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10)
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,2024 New Launch,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner with Mop for Floor Cleaning|900 W Motor with Strong 18 KPA Suction|Electric Mop for Floor Cleaning|5 Level Efficient Filtration|Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home(Ozoy Premium)
|
₹3,595
|
|
|
Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home,160W Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Standing, 13Kpa Suction Power & 35 Mins Runtime, Detachable Battery, Hepa and Stainless Filter
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel)
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07)
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red.
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
DIGISMART Autum Mark-1 Premium Series 1200 Mm Bldc Motor Fan (28 W) 5 stars Rated With Led Light |Remote| 3 Blade 380 Rpm High Speed Ceiling Fan Come With 5 Years Warranty (Smoke Brown)
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving | 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown)
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Lifelong 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan for Home (48 Inch) - 35 Watt Smart Fan with 350 RPM High Speed - Up to 60% Energy Saving 5-Star Rated Noiseless Fan - Remote Control Fans for Home Ceiling (LLCFBL901)
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Brown & Black)
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Polycab Wizzy Neo 1200mm 5-Star BLDC,Remote Ceiling fan for home| Free Installation | High Air Delivery, 6 Speed Setting, Reversible & Timer 【Blue Silver】
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light |Remote| 3 Blade Energy Saving Ceiling Fan With 4 Year Warranty (Dark Brown)
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown
|
₹2,740
|
|
|
truTRTL Smart Ceiling Fan | 1200 mm (48 inch) | High-Speed Ceiling Fan for Home | 2 Year Warranty | Energy Saving Ceiling Fan | Durable & Stylish | Metallic Blue
|
₹1,159
|
|
|
Havells Delite Kopere Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+pH Balance, 7 Stages, 6.5L Stainless Steel Tank,Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
|
₹7,199
|
|
|
AQUAULTRA Dolphin 5 Stage Purification 9 Liter Ro + Active Copper + B12 Alkaline Water Purifier Filter For Home Office White And Blue
|
₹3,791
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
|
₹12,672.19
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Storage Tank, 9 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | Black
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
|
₹17,199
|
|
|
LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier For Home, Hepa Filter Traps 99.97% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles, 2 Years Warranty, Real Time Quality Indicator, App Control, Compatible With Alexa, White
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Bepure B1 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filtration| Area Upto 500 sq ft | Best for Homes & Offices|Removes 99.97% pollutants by 4 Stage Filtration| Remote control provided for convenience
|
₹4,199
|
|
|
Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White
|
₹13,900
|
|
|
CUCKOO Respure Air Purifer For Home | Biggest True HEPA Filter Cleans 570 Sqft in 15min | 8 Yrs Warranty on Motor | | Suitable For Heavy Pollution Allergies & Pet Hair | RedDot Award Winner
|
₹9,890
|
|
|
Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q500, From Hero Group, Up To 500 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving, Ultra Quiet BLDC Motor
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1
|
₹4,987
|
|
|
Dyson Air Purifier Cool TP07 (White/Silver) | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Smart Control| 2 Year Warranty
|
₹39,899
|
|
|
Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Wet Grinding (1.5 litres) + Dry Grinding Jar (0.5 litre) + Chutney Jar (0.4 litre)Stainless steel), Blue/White
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars and 1 Juicer Jar, Black & Green) (AMEO-4JARS)
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades|
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder with Unique Coarse Mode | Advanced Safety Features | 4 Jars including Chopper Jar with Hands Free Operation (Black)
|
₹6,799
|
|
|
Preethi Zion Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless steel Jars+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar), Flexi lids, Vega W5 motor, Black (MG-227)
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Havells Vitonica 500Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Bigger Size Jars | Rust Resistant 304SS Sieve | Large Size Pulp Container | 1.75 Ltr Break Resistant Jar | 5 Yr Motor Manufacturer Warranty (Blue)
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Prestige Iris Pro 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer Jar)|4 Super-Efficient Stainless Blades |Jar Storage Space Sturdy Handles |2 Years Warranty |Black
|
₹3,249
|
|
|
V-Guard Brillio 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder, 3 Year Motor Coverage by V-Guard, 4 Jars(Chutney, Dry, Wet & Juicer), Sturdy Juicer Jar With Quadraflow Design, Precisionblend Ss Blades, Mars Red
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Faber 6 liter 1500W Air Fryer|Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat|360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil|Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black)
|
₹4,490
|
|
|
Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black)
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer, 1500W Fast Cooking, 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (4.7L Air Fryer) (CAF-L501)) Black
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter
|
₹5,599
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black
|
₹4,995
|
|
|
PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large
|
₹7,150
|
|
|
iBELL AF800M Air Fryer 8 Litre, 1800W, Feather Touch, Detachable Fryer Basket, Smart Rapid Air Technology, Anti- Skid Rubber Feet, Adjustable Temperature Control (Silver)
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Kepler Brooks Pvc Gaming Chair | 3 Years Warranty | Ergonomic Chair, High Back Chair, With Neck & Lumbar Support Pillow, Gamer Chair, 3D Adjustable Armrests - Murphy (Blue & Black)
|
₹10,779
|
|
|
CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair (White - Blue)
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair (Black)
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Vergo Confidant Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair | Headrest, Lumbar Support, Adjustable Armrests, Single Lock Mechanism, Nylon Base | Home Office Desk Chair, 3 Years Warranty (Black Grey)
|
₹6,990
|
|
|
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair/Study Chair/Revolving Chair/Computer Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair (Grey)
|
₹3,415
|
|
|
CELLBELL Desire Pro Mid Back Mesh Office Chair Adjustable Study Chair/Computer Chair with Revolving Seat, Stylisk Backrest
|
₹4,099
|
|
|
Kepler Brooks Office Chair | 3 Years Warranty | Office Chairs for Work, Chairs for Office Work, 2D Headrest, 2D Armrest, Adjustable Lumbar & Multi Synchro Tilt Lock Mechanism (Marvel, Grey) View Details
|
₹9,299
|
|
|
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair/Study Chair/Revolving Chair/Computer Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair (Pistachio Green) View Details
|
₹3,461
|
|
|
Green Soul Achiever Kids Ergonomic Height Adjustable Desk with Metal Frame for Children s with Multi-Angle Tabletop & Drawer (Pink) View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Green Soul Aspen Grande Engineered Wood Book Shelf/Stand/Rack with 5 Shelves (Walnut Color) | Perfect for Your Living Room, Office, Bedroom or Study | Installation Provided| 3-Year Limited Warranty View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
ABOUT SPACE Open Book Shelf DIY Book Storage Display Rack - Wooden Multipurpose Book Storage Display Organizer Rack with Solid Finish Showcase Stand (L 47 x W 20.8 x H 141.2 cm) View Details
|
|
|
|
Green Soul Allure Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Gold Cherry) | Center Table for Living Room in Suede Finish | 1 Surface Top, 2 Shelves | Warranty Protected| Installation Provided View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
Green Soul Mekong Engineered Wood Study Table (Wood Black Color) | Computer Desk, Office Table for Students, Adults, Professionals | 3 Shelves | 3 Year Warranty| Installation Provided View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
Home Centre Bruce Faux Marble Top 6-Seater Dining Table - White View Details
|
|
|
|
Home Centre Barista Sintered Stone Top Coffee Table - Cream View Details
|
|
|
|
Green Soul Asher Engineered Wood Bedside Table (Walnut Brown) | Premium Design | Quality Assured, Stylish Suede Finish | Durable Design | 1-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro - Doctor Recommended | Pressure Relieving | Scientifically Proven 5 Zone Support | 8 Inch King Size AIHA Certified Firm Mattress for Back Pain | 78x72 View Details
|
₹37,441
|
|
|
Sleepyhead Technic Hybrid - 3 Zone 6D Hexagon Grid Mattress with 3 Zone Pocket Spring | Plush Comfort with Optimal Bounce | 3000 Air Pockets for Better Air Circulation | 75x36x8 inches (Single Size) View Details
|
₹18,049
|
|
|
SleepyCat Switch Dual Ortho Mattress | Premium Quilted Fabric with Pain Relief Technology | Reversible Medium Soft & Firm Side | Airy & Breathable with Aeroflow Foam | King Size (72x72x5 Inch) View Details
|
₹8,514
|
|
|
Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch Double Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x48x5) View Details
|
|
|
|
Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | King Size Bed Mattress| | 78x72x6 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | Queen Size Bed Mattress| | 75X60X6 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Lifelong 2-Wheel Ab Roller for Men & Women-Ab Roller for Home Gym with LED Display, Timer, Anti-Slip Wheels, Thick Elbow Pads, Automatic Rebound, Abs Workout & Gym Exercise Equipment for Home (Black) View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
MAXPRO Force 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Folding Treadmill for Home use,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine with LED Display (PTM405) View Details
|
₹27,999
|
|
|
MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details
|
₹30,999
|
|
|
VESCO Bella 26T Ladies Cycle for Women | Single Speed | Rigid Fork | Frame 16 Inch | Ideal for 13+ Years Girls City Bike (Pink) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Spalding Flight Tropical Basketball (Size-7) View Details
|
₹649
|
|
|
Spalding Flight Star & Strips Basketball (Size-7) View Details
|
₹649
|
|
|
Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat for Men for Workout, Yoga, Fitness, Exercise Mat Anti Slip Mat, Yoga Mat 6mm Gym Mat Dark-Light Blue View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Lifelong Adjustable Pull-Up Bar for Home Gym | No Screws Hanging Bar, Adjustable Length (74-97cm), Doorway Chin-Up Bar, Gym Equipment for Men Workout, Strength Training, Weight Capacity (200kg) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Qubo Car Dash Cam Pro 3K by Hero Group, HDR Dual Channel, Made in India, Sony STARVIS IMX335 Sensor, 3K 5MP Front QHD 2MP Rear FHD, 140° View, 3.2 LCD Display, GPS Log, Supports Up to 1 TB SD Card View Details
|
₹9,490
|
|
|
Pivalo Inflatable Car Air Mattress with Pump & 2 Air Pillows Portable & Compact Twin Size Back Seat Blow-up Sleeping Pad (Grey, 1Pc) View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Shakti Technology S5 High Pressure Car Washer Machine 1900 Watts, Pressure 125 Bar, 8L/Min Flow Rate and 10 Meter Hose Pipe with Professional 1L Foam Cannon Snow Lance View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Bosch Aquatak 125 1500-Watt High Pressure Washer View Details
|
₹9,968
|
|
|
AGARO Supreme Plus Pressure Washer, Car Washer, 2200 Watts Motor, 8L/Min Flow Rate, 140 Bars, Adjustable Pressure Regulator, 8M Outlet Hose, 4M Power Cord, Car, Bike & Home Cleaning, Yellow View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
Royal Enfield Open Face MLG Helmet |Made Like a Gun | with Clear Visor | Impact Protection | High Density EPS | ISI and DOT Certified | Micrometric Lock MATT Black (L) 60 CM View Details
|
₹1,722.23
|
|
|
Royal Enfield Windfarer Riding Jacket Olive(L) 42 Cm Knox Flexiform Ce Level 1 Certified Protectors At Shoulders And Elbows / High Abrasion-Resistant mesh with high air permeability View Details
|
₹5,004
|
|
|
Royal Enfield Adroit Modular Helmet with Clear Visor Matt Black, Size: XL(61-62cm) View Details
|
₹2,500
|
|
