KENT RO water purifiers are renowned for their advanced technology and effective water purification capabilities. With an extensive range of products on the market, selecting the ideal purifier to suit your needs can be daunting. In this article, we will review and compare the top ten KENT RO water purifiers available in India, showcasing their unique features, advantages, and disadvantages. Ensure pure and safe drinking water with KENT RO water purifiers for your home.

By examining factors such as filtration technology, tank capacity, and design, we aim to provide a comprehensive overview that helps you make an informed decision for your home water purification system. Whether you are looking for a compact model for a small kitchen or a more robust system for larger households, this guide will assist you in finding the perfect KENT RO water purifier. Read on to discover which model aligns best with your water purification requirements and enhances your drinking water quality for a healthier lifestyle.

The KENT Supreme Alkaline Water Purifier features a multi-stage purification process to remove impurities and maintain essential minerals in the water. With a high storage capacity and alkaline water quality, it is suitable for large families.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Alkaline Water Purifier

Alkaline water purification

High storage capacity

Multiple purification stages

Alkaline water quality maintenance

Suitable for large families

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Alkaline water quality May be bulky for small spaces High storage capacity Multiple purification stages

The KENT Ultra Storage RO Water Purifier is designed for efficient and effective reverse osmosis water purification. With a large storage capacity and UV disinfection, it provides safe drinking water for households.

Specifications of KENT Ultra Storage RO Water Purifier

Reverse osmosis purification

Large storage capacity

UV disinfection

Efficient water purification

Suitable for households

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient RO purification May require regular maintenance Large storage capacity UV disinfection

Also reads:RO water purifiers vs UV water purifiers: A comprehensive guide to choosing the right purification system for your home

The KENT Elegant RO Water Purifier features a sleek design and mineral control technology for enhanced water quality. With a compact size and efficient purification, it is suitable for modern kitchens.

Specifications of KENT Elegant RO Water Purifier

Sleek design

Mineral control technology

Efficient purification

Compact size

Suitable for modern kitchens

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited storage capacity Mineral control technology Efficient purification

The KENT Wall-Mountable RO Water Purifier is designed for easy installation and space-saving convenience. With a high storage capacity and multiple purification stages, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for households.

Specifications of KENT Wall-Mountable RO Water Purifier

Wall-mountable design

High storage capacity

Multiple purification stages

Space-saving convenience

Suitable for households

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Space-saving design May require professional installation High storage capacity Multiple purification stages

Also reads:Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Save up to 77% on air fryers, cookers, gas stoves, water purifiers, and more

The KENT Pearl Transparent RO Water Purifier features a detachable storage tank and advanced purification technology. With a transparent design and high flow-rate, it offers convenience and efficiency for daily water needs.

Specifications of KENT Pearl Transparent RO Water Purifier

Detachable storage tank

Advanced purification technology

Transparent design

High flow-rate

Convenient and efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Detachable storage tank May be challenging to clean Advanced purification technology High flow-rate

The KENT Pride RO Water Purifier features multiple purification stages and hydrostatic storage to ensure safe and clean drinking water. With a compact design and easy maintenance, it is suitable for modern households.

Specifications of KENT Pride RO Water Purifier

Multiple purification stages

Hydrostatic storage

Compact design

Easy maintenance

Suitable for modern households

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple purification stages May have limited storage capacity Hydrostatic storage Compact design

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier features a high storage capacity and efficient purification technology. With a sleek white design and multiple purification stages, it ensures safe and clean drinking water for households.

Specifications of KENT Grand RO Water Purifier

High storage capacity

Efficient purification technology

Sleek white design

Multiple purification stages

Suitable for households

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High storage capacity May require professional maintenance Efficient purification technology Sleek white design

The KENT Sterling TDSCont Under-the-Counter RO Water Purifier features advanced TDS control technology and under-the-counter installation for space-saving convenience. With efficient purification and easy maintenance, it is suitable for modern kitchens.

Specifications of KENT Sterling TDSCont Under-the-Counter RO Water Purifier

TDS control technology

Under-the-counter installation

Efficient purification

Space-saving convenience

Suitable for modern kitchens

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid TDS control technology May require professional installation Under-the-counter installation Efficient purification

Also reads:Best water purifiers and vacuum cleaners: Top 10 options for clean drinking water and spotless interiors

Top 3 features of best Kent RO water purifiers:

Best Kent RO Water Purifiers Alkaline Water Quality Large Storage Capacity Multi-stage Purification KENT Supreme Alkaline Water Purifier Yes Yes Yes KENT Ultra Storage RO Water Purifier No Yes Yes KENT Elegant RO Water Purifier No No Yes KENT Wall-Mountable RO Water Purifier No Yes Yes KENT Pearl Transparent RO Water Purifier No Yes Yes KENT Pride RO Water Purifier No No Yes KENT Grand RO Water Purifier No Yes Yes KENT Sterling TDSCont Under-the-Counter RO Water Purifier No No Yes

Best value for money Kent RO water purifier:

The KENT Wall-Mountable RO Water Purifier offers the best value for money with its space-saving design, high storage capacity, and efficient purification technology, providing safe and clean drinking water for households at an affordable price.

Also reads:Best Aqua Pure water purifiers for home water filtration: Top 8 reliable and advanced picks

Best overall Kent RO water purifier:

The KENT Supreme Alkaline Water Purifier stands out as the best overall product with its alkaline water quality, large storage capacity, and multi-stage purification, making it ideal for large families and ensuring high-quality drinking water.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Kent RO water purifier:

Filtration technology: Opt for a purifier with advanced RO, UV, and UF technology for comprehensive water purification.

Water purification capacity: Choose a model based on your household’s daily water consumption, ensuring it meets your needs.

Tank storage: Consider the tank capacity to ensure an adequate supply of purified water, especially for larger families.

Design and space: Look for a sleek design that fits your kitchen space without compromising functionality.

Maintenance and service: Evaluate the maintenance requirements and availability of service centres for hassle-free upkeep.

Similar stories for you

Best water purifiers for home in India: Top 10 high-capacity, versatile and safe options

Best budget water purifiers in India for 2024: Top 8 picks for clean and safe-drinking water

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale LIVE: Water purifiers at up to 85% discount; get top picks right here

Best water purifiers in 2024: Top 10 picks for pure drinking water to keep your family healthy

FAQs on kent ro water purifier What is the price range of KENT RO water purifiers? The price range of KENT RO water purifiers varies from 10,000 to 25,000 rupees, depending on the model and its features.

How often should the filters be replaced in KENT RO water purifiers? The filters in KENT RO water purifiers should be replaced every 6-12 months, depending on the usage and water quality.

Are KENT RO water purifiers suitable for borewell water? Yes, KENT RO water purifiers are suitable for purifying borewell water, removing impurities and providing safe drinking water.

What are the maintenance requirements for KENT RO water purifiers? KENT RO water purifiers require regular cleaning and filter replacement to ensure efficient and effective water purification.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.