Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale LIVE: Water purifiers at up to 85% discount; get top picks right here
The Amazon Sale is now live, offering water purifiers at up to 85% off. Check out the top picks to ensure clean drinking water at home.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live, bringing incredible savings on essential home appliances, including water purifiers. With discounts of up to 75%, this is a prime opportunity to invest in clean and safe drinking water for you and your family. Water purifiers are crucial for ensuring that you have access to healthy hydration, and the sale features a variety of top-rated models to suit different needs and budgets. Whether you're looking for a compact option for a small kitchen or a more advanced purifier for larger households, you’ll find excellent choices during this sale. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals; upgrade your water purification system and enjoy peace of mind with every sip.
Top picks for water purifier deals at the Amazon Sale 2024
1.
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply
The AQUA D PURE 4 in-1 Copper RO Water Purifier offers a comprehensive solution for clean drinking water with its advanced 10-stage purification system. This purifier uses RO, UV, and UF technologies to remove harmful contaminants while retaining essential minerals. Ideal for families, it features a 12-litre storage tank, ensuring you always have purified water on hand. With automatic shut-off and a taste adjuster, this purifier is perfect for gifting and energy savings, making it a thoughtful choice to buy at the Amazon Sale for health-conscious loved ones.
Specifications of AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier
Purification Method: RO, UV, UF, TDS
Power Source: Corded Electric
Included Components: Main Unit, Warranty Card, Installation Kit, Pre Filter Set
Special features: Automatic Shut-Off, Copper Technology
2.
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Service Plan Worth INR 2500 | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier is designed for home use, ensuring you have access to clean and safe drinking water. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it is perfect for families and can handle various water sources, including borewells, tankers, and municipal water. This purifier features a free service plan worth INR 2500, providing free installation and maintenance for a year. Equipped with a taste enhancer and LED indications, it guarantees great taste and easy monitoring. This water purifier is a practical gift you can get at a great discount at the Great Amazon Sale for health-conscious individuals, ensuring they enjoy safe and refreshing water daily.
Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier
Purification Method: Reverse Osmosis
Installation Type: Wall Mount
Included Components: Product, Installation Kit, User Manual Cum Warranty Card
Special features: LED Indications, Taste Enhancer
The Faber Neutron Pro RO + UV + MAT + Copper Guard Water Purifier is an advanced solution for clean drinking water, boasting a high storage capacity of 10 litres. Suitable for water with TDS levels up to 2500, this purifier features multiple purification methods, including RO, UV, and MAT, ensuring safe and healthy water. It has a smart energy-saving mode that automatically shuts off when the tank is full, making it both efficient and user-friendly. Ideal for families, this purifier enhances the taste and quality of drinking water, making it a thoughtful gift for health-conscious individuals. The perfect water purifier to shop for the Amazon sale 2024.
Specifications of Faber Neutron Pro RO + UV + MAT + Copper Guard Water Purifier
Purification Method: Alkaline, Ultraviolet
Installation Type: Wall Mounted
Included Components: Water Purifier, User Manual, Warranty Card, Installation Kit
Special features: Smart Energy Saving Mode, Copper Guard
4.
Aquaguard Aura 7L RO+UV+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L storage water purifier,8 stages purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes
Shop for the best water purifiers at the Amazon Sale. The Aquaguard Aura 7L RO+UV Water Purifier combines advanced technologies to ensure you enjoy safe and great-tasting drinking water. With a storage capacity of 7 litres, it features eight stages of purification, making it suitable for borewells, tankers, and municipal water sources. The patented Active Copper and Zinc booster technology infuses essential minerals, enhancing the taste and supporting your immune system. Ideal for families, this purifier also includes an energy-saving mode and LED indicators for easy monitoring, making it a practical gift for health-conscious individuals.
Specifications of Aquaguard Aura 7L RO+UV Water Purifier
Purification Method: Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet
Installation Type: Wall Mounted, Countertop
Included Components: Plumbing Kit, Accessories, Product, Power Supply Adapter & Bracket
Special features: LED Indicator, Energy Saving Mode
Also read: Best water purifiers in 2024 | Best water purifiers under ₹10000 | Water Purifier for home
5.
KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow
The KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier provides a comprehensive solution for ensuring clean drinking water at home. With an 8-litre tank and a purification capacity of 20 litres per hour, this purifier uses a combination of RO, UF, and UV technologies to remove harmful impurities like arsenic and bacteria. The TDS control system allows you to adjust the mineral levels in your drinking water, ensuring it tastes great and is safe. This user-friendly purifier is perfect for families, featuring automatic shutoff and four years of free service. It’s an excellent gift for health-conscious individuals seeking reliable water purification. Shop now at the Great Amazon Sale.
Specifications of KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier
Purification Method: Ultraviolet, Reverse Osmosis, Ultra Filtration
Installation Type: Wall Mounted
Included Components: RO Purifier, Food Grade Pipes, 3-Way Connector, Screws, Valves, User Manual
Special features: Reduce TDS, Automatic Shutoff
6.
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Water Purifier
The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier is designed for efficient and effective water purification. With a generous 10-litre capacity, this purifier saves up to 60% more water compared to traditional RO systems. Its mineral enhancer cartridge adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium to ensure you enjoy safe and tasty drinking water. Equipped with efficient UV sterilization, it eliminates up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. Smart indicators alert you when it's time to change filters, guaranteeing you receive mineral-enriched water consistently. Ideal for families, this purifier is suitable for all water types and makes a great gift for health-conscious individuals. Add to your cart right away at The Great Indian Sale.
Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier
Purification Method: Ultraviolet
Installation Type: Wall Mounted, Countertop
Included Components: Water Purifier, Installation Kit, Warranty Card
Special features: Up to 60% Water Savings, Smart Sense Indicators
7.
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier offers advanced purification with its 10-stage RO+UV system, ensuring you have access to clean and safe drinking water. With an 8-litre capacity, this purifier enriches water with essential minerals and copper, providing a health boost. Remarkably, it requires no service for two years, saving you both time and money. The in-tank UV feature continuously sterilizes the water, ensuring it's free from germs and bacteria. Ideal for various water sources, it’s perfect for both home and office use. This purifier now available at The Amazon Sale; makes a thoughtful gift for anyone focused on health and well-being.
Specifications of Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier
Purification Method: 10-Stage Purifier - RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline
Installation Type: Wall Mount
Included Components: Water Purifier, Installation Kit, External Sediment Filter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Special features: Needs No Service for 2 Years, Smart IoT Features
8.
Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water
The Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier ensures safe and pure drinking water with its advanced 5-stage purification system combining UV and UF technologies. With a 7-litre tank, it’s perfect for households that require reliable access to clean water. This purifier also features a revitalizer that enhances hydration and water absorption. Designed for easy corner or wall mounting, it includes smart alerts and a hygiene flow controller for touch-free dispensing. Suitable for municipal water with TDS levels below 300 ppm, this purifier is a practical choice for health-conscious families.
Specifications of Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier
Purification Method: Ultra Filtration, Ultraviolet
Installation Type: Wall Mount
Included Components: Water Purifier, Installation Kit
Special features: Double Purification through UF and UV, Smart Alerts
9.
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier offers advanced RO, UV, and UF technology for exceptional water purification. With a capacity of 6 litres, this purifier effectively reduces bacteria and viruses while removing harmful contaminants like lead and pesticides. It’s ideal for various water sources, including borewells and municipal water. The included free service plan, worth ₹2000, provides installation and maintenance, ensuring peace of mind. Energy-saving features and LED indicators enhance user experience, making it a reliable choice for safe drinking water at home.
Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier
Purification Method: Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet, Ultra Filtration
Installation Type: Wall-mounted, Countertop
Included Components: Water Purifier, User Manual, Plumbing Kit
Special features: Free Service Plan, Superior RO Maxx Technology
10.
V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UF Mineral & Alkaline 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm 6.5 Litre Blue Black
The V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier features advanced RO, UF, mineral, and alkaline technology for comprehensive 8-stage purification. With a 6.5-litre capacity, it effectively reduces TDS levels up to 2000 ppm, ensuring safe drinking water. This purifier eliminates harmful microbes and heavy metals, making it suitable for various water sources. The product includes a comprehensive one-year warranty, covering filters and maintenance services, offering peace of mind for users. Its stylish blue and black design fits seamlessly into any kitchen.
Specifications of V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier
Purification Method: RO + UF + MIN + ALK
Included Components: Water Purifier, Pre-Filter, Wall Mounting Kit, SMPS Adapter
Special features: Reduces TDS, Removes Microbes
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: FAQs
- What types of water purifiers are available during the sale?
The sale features various types of water purifiers, including RO, UV, and UF purifiers, suitable for different water sources like borewell, municipal, and tanker water.
- How can I determine the right water purifier for my home?
Consider factors such as the TDS level of your water, the purification method, and the capacity needed for your family. Many purifiers have built-in TDS meters to help you assess your water quality.
- Are there any discounts on water purifiers during the sale?
Yes, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers discounts of up to 75% on selected water purifiers, making it a great time to purchase.
- Is installation included with the purchase?
Many water purifiers come with free installation services. Check the product details for specific installation offers.
