When it comes to making delicious dosas, having the right dosa tawa is essential. Prestige is a well-known brand in the world of kitchen appliances, and they offer a wide range of dosa tawas to suit every need. In this article, we will be exploring the top 10 Prestige dosa tawas available on the market, comparing their features, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you prefer non-stick or cast iron, small or large, we've got you covered with the best options to help you make the perfect dosas at home. Prestige dosa tawa are a must-have for crispy and healthy dosas.

The Prestige Non-Stick Induction Base Dosa Tawa is a versatile and durable option for making dosas. It features a non-stick coating for easy cooking and cleaning, and is compatible with both gas and induction cooktops. The tawa is dishwasher safe, making it convenient for everyday use.

Specifications of Prestige Non-Stick Induction Base Dosa Tawa

Non-stick coating

Induction base

Dishwasher safe

Metallic finish

Size: 250mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to clean May scratch easily Compatible with induction cooktops

The Prestige Cast Iron Dosa Tawa is a traditional and robust option for making dosas. It is made of high-quality cast iron, which ensures even heat distribution for perfect dosas every time. This tawa is ideal for those who prefer the authentic taste and texture of dosas made on cast iron cookware.

Specifications of Prestige Cast Iron Dosa Tawa

Cast iron construction

Even heat distribution

Size: 300mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Authentic taste and texture Requires seasoning before use Durable and long-lasting

The Prestige Non-Stick Aluminium Dosa Tawa is a lightweight and efficient option for making dosas. It features a non-stick coating for healthy cooking with minimal oil, and is compatible with gas and electric cooktops. The tawa is resistant to scratches and abrasion, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Prestige Non-Stick Aluminium Dosa Tawa

Non-stick coating

Aluminium construction

Scratch resistant

Size: 275mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Healthy cooking with minimal oil May not be compatible with induction cooktops Scratch resistant

The Prestige Non-Stick Induction Base Dosa Tawa is designed for hassle-free cooking. It features a non-stick coating for easy release of dosas, and is compatible with both gas and induction cooktops. The tawa is also dishwasher safe, making it convenient for daily use.

Specifications of Prestige Non-Stick Induction Base Dosa Tawa

Non-stick coating

Induction base

Dishwasher safe

Size: 280mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy release of dosas May not be scratch resistant Compatible with induction cooktops

Also read:Best Hawkins tawas: Top 10 durable cookware options for quick, even cooking and easy maintenance

The Prestige Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Dosa Tawa is designed for efficient and uniform cooking. It features a non-stick coating for healthy cooking and easy cleaning, and is compatible with induction cooktops. The tawa is also scratch resistant, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Prestige Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Dosa Tawa

Non-stick coating

Induction base

Aluminium construction

Size: 300mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient and uniform cooking May not be compatible with gas cooktops Scratch resistant

The Prestige Durastone Non-Stick Dosa Tawa is a durable and easy-to-use option for making dosas. It features a durastone non-stick coating for healthy cooking and long-lasting performance, and is compatible with gas and electric cooktops. The tawa is also dishwasher safe, making it convenient for everyday use.

Specifications of Prestige Durastone Non-Stick Dosa Tawa

Durastone non-stick coating

Compatible with gas and electric cooktops

Dishwasher safe

Size: 280mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable non-stick coating May be heavy Compatible with gas and electric cooktops

The Prestige Dosa Tawa with Heat Distribution is designed for efficient and even cooking. It features a non-stick coating for healthy cooking and easy cleaning, and is compatible with gas and electric cooktops. The tawa also ensures uniform heat distribution for perfect dosas every time.

Specifications of Prestige Dosa Tawa with Heat Distribution

Non-stick coating

Even heat distribution

Size: 280mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Uniform heat distribution May not be compatible with induction cooktops Compatible with gas and electric cooktops

Also read:Best Induction Tawas for your kitchen: Non-stick, affordable, and heavy-bottomed options

Prestige dosa tawa Top Features Comparison:

Best Prestige dosa tawa Non-Stick Coating Induction Base Size Prestige Non-Stick Induction Base Dosa Tawa Yes Yes 250mm Prestige Cast Iron Dosa Tawa No No 300mm Prestige Non-Stick Aluminium Dosa Tawa Yes No 275mm Prestige Non-Stick Induction Base Dosa Tawa Yes Yes 280mm Prestige Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Dosa Tawa Yes Yes 300mm Prestige Durastone Non-Stick Dosa Tawa Yes No 280mm Prestige Dosa Tawa with Heat Distribution Yes No 280mm

Best value for money Prestige dosa tawa:

The Prestige Non-Stick Aluminium Dosa Tawa offers the best value for money with its lightweight and scratch-resistant design, making it perfect for daily use.

Also read:Best roti tawas you can buy today: Top 10 durable options with even heat distribution for perfect rotis every time

Best overall Prestige dosa tawa:

The Prestige Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Dosa Tawa stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its efficient and uniform cooking capabilities and scratch-resistant surface.

How to find the perfect prestige dosa tawa:

When choosing the perfect dosa tawa, consider the size, material, and compatibility with your cooktop. Look for features like non-stick coating, scratch resistance, and even heat distribution to ensure a great cooking experience.

FAQs on prestige dosa tawa What is the price range of Prestige dosa tawas? The price range of Prestige dosa tawas varies from Rs. 800 to Rs. 2000, depending on the size and material.

Are Prestige dosa tawas compatible with induction cooktops? Yes, some Prestige dosa tawas are compatible with induction cooktops, such as the Prestige Non-Stick Induction Base Dosa Tawa and the Prestige Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Dosa Tawa.

What is the best material for a dosa tawa? Cast iron is considered the best material for a dosa tawa, as it provides even heat distribution and authentic taste and texture to the dosas.

Do Prestige dosa tawas come with a warranty? Yes, most Prestige dosa tawas come with a warranty of 1-2 years, ensuring quality and durability.

