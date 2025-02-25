Menu Explore
Puppy beds to make your small dogs happy and comfortable: Myriad of options including washable, orthopedic and more

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 25, 2025 09:53 AM IST

Looking for the best puppy bed for your small dog? Check out our list of 7 top-rated beds, including washable, orthopedic, reversible, and more options.

FAQs

slatters be royal store Ultra Soft Velvet Luxury Sofa Bed PET Bed | Dog Bed | CAT Bed | Puppies Puppy Bed Colour Chocolate & Black (Size Small : 60 * 45 * 20 CM.) View Details checkDetails

₹892

AMICA Velvet, Microfiber Fleece Dog Bed, Cat Beds for Indoor Cats, Pet Bed for Puppy and Kitty, Extra Soft & Machine Washable with Anti-Slip & Water-Resistant Oxford Bottom Small Purple View Details checkDetails

₹899

ZEXSAZONE Round Donut Pet Bed for Cats and Puppies Dogs, Cozy and Plush, Raised Bedside Support, Both Sides Use Like 2 in One, Washable, Sizes for Small, Medium, and Large Pets. (cat Bed Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹399

AMICA Igloo Dog House, Portable Cat Igloo Bed with Removable Cushion, 2 in 1 Washable Cozy Dog Igloo Bed Cat Cave, Foldable Non-Slip Warm for Pets Puppy Kitten Rabbit (Small) View Details checkDetails

₹899

ZEXSAZONE Round Donut Comfortable Durable Both Sides Usable And Washable Faux Fur Pet Bed| Cat Bed| Puppy Bed| Dog Bed | Medium Dog Bed For Cats Puppies Labrador German Shepherd Medium Size Mat Winter View Details checkDetails

₹869

ZEXSAZONE Round Donut Pet Bed for Cats and Puppies Dogs, Cozy and Plush, Raised Bedside Support, Both Sides Use Like 2 in One, Washable, Sizes for Small, Medium, and Large Pets. (Rainbow, Small) View Details checkDetails

₹396

ZEXSAZONE Faux Fur Washable, Both Sides Usable, Comfortable, Orthopaedic, Perfect In All Weather Cat Bed L Puppy Bed For Cats And Puppies Small Size S Pet Bed And Cat House For Persian Cats View Details checkDetails

₹389

When it comes to choosing the best puppy bed for your small dog, there are several factors to consider. From size and material to washability and comfort, finding the perfect bed can make a world of difference for your furry friend. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the 7 best puppy beds for small dogs, featuring a variety of options to suit different needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for a washable bed, an orthopedic option, or a reversible design, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect bed for your beloved pet.

Cozy, soft, and stylish puppy beds for ultimate comfort and rest.
Cozy, soft, and stylish puppy beds for ultimate comfort and rest.

The Slatters Reversible Colour Velvet Puppy Bed is a luxurious and versatile option for your small dog. With a soft velvet exterior and a reversible design, this bed offers comfort and style. The washable material makes it easy to keep clean, and the anti-slip bottom ensures stability. Your pet will love snuggling up in this cozy bed.

Specifications

Material
Velvet
Size
Small
Washable
Yes
Reversible
Yes
Anti-Slip
Yes

Reasons to buy

Soft and luxurious material

Reversible design for versatility

Reasons to avoid

May be too small for larger dogs

Limited color options

The AMICA Machine Washable Anti-Slip Puppy Bed is a practical and functional choice for pet owners. This bed is not only machine washable, but also water-resistant and features an anti-slip bottom for added safety. The durable construction ensures long-lasting use, making it a great investment for your furry companion.

Specifications

Material
Water-resistant fabric
Size
Small
Washable
Yes
Anti-Slip
Yes
Water-Resistant
Yes

Reasons to buy

Machine washable for easy maintenance

Water-resistant for added durability

Reasons to avoid

May not be as plush as other options

Limited color choices

The ZEXSAZONE Fabric Perfect Indoor Puppy Bed is a cozy and stylish choice for your small dog. Its soft fabric and plush padding provide a comfortable sleeping surface, while the removable and washable cover makes cleaning a breeze. The bed is suitable for indoor use and is available in a range of attractive colors.

Specifications

Material
Soft fabric
Size
Small
Washable
Yes
Removable Cover
Yes
Indoor Use
Yes

Reasons to buy

Soft and plush for maximum comfort

Removable and washable cover for easy cleaning

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for outdoor use

Limited size options

The AMICA Portable Removable Washable Foldable Puppy Bed is a convenient and versatile choice for pet owners on the go. This bed can be easily folded and carried, making it ideal for travel or outdoor use. The removable and washable cover ensures hygiene and cleanliness, while the durable construction provides a comfortable and secure resting place for your pet.

Specifications

Material
Durable fabric
Size
Small
Washable
Yes
Removable Cover
Yes
Portable
Yes

Reasons to buy

Portable and foldable for travel

Removable and washable cover for easy maintenance

Reasons to avoid

May not be as plush as other options

Limited color choices

The ZEXSAZONE Comfortable Washable Labrador Shepherd Bed is a spacious and durable option for larger small dogs. With a comfortable and washable design, this bed provides a cozy resting place for your pet. The breathable material and supportive construction make it an excellent choice for Labrador and Shepherd breeds.

Specifications

Material
Breathable fabric
Size
Large
Washable
Yes
Breathable
Yes
Supportive
Yes

Reasons to buy

Spacious and comfortable for larger small dogs

Breathable and supportive design for added comfort

Reasons to avoid

May be too large for smaller breeds

Limited color options

The ZEXSAZONE Puppies Bedside Support Washable Bed is a practical and innovative choice for pet owners. With its unique bedside support feature, this bed offers additional security and comfort for your small dog. The washable material and durable construction make it a reliable and convenient option for both pet and owner.

Specifications

Material
Durable fabric
Size
Small
Washable
Yes
Bedside Support
Yes
Innovative design
Yes

Reasons to buy

Innovative bedside support feature for added security

Durable and washable material for easy maintenance

Reasons to avoid

May be too small for larger dogs

Limited color options

The ZEXSAZONE Flexible Perfect Indoor/Outdoor Puppy Bed is a versatile and weather-resistant option for pet owners. This bed is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, making it a practical choice for all environments. The flexible and weather-resistant material ensures durability and comfort, while the washable cover makes it easy to keep clean.

Specifications

Material
Weather-resistant fabric
Size
Small
Washable
Yes
Indoor/Outdoor Use
Yes
Flexible
Yes

Reasons to buy

Versatile design for indoor and outdoor use

Weather-resistant material for added durability

Reasons to avoid

May not be as plush as other options

Limited color choices

Best 3 features of the top puppy dog beds:

Best puppy dog bedsMaterialWashableSize
Slatters Reversible Colour Velvet Puppy BedVelvetYesSmall
AMICA Machine Washable Anti-Slip Puppy BedWater-resistant fabricYesSmall
ZEXSAZONE Fabric Perfect Indoor Puppy BedSoft fabricYesSmall
AMICA Portable Removable Washable Foldable Puppy BedDurable fabricYesSmall
ZEXSAZONE Comfortable Washable Labrador Shepherd BedBreathable fabricYesLarge
ZEXSAZONE Puppies Bedside Support Washable BedDurable fabricYesSmall
ZEXSAZONE Flexible Perfect Indoor/Outdoor Puppy BedWeather-resistant fabricYesSmall

FAQs on puppy beds

  • What is the price range of these puppy beds?

    The price range of these puppy beds varies from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 3000, depending on the size, material, and special features.

  • Are these puppy beds suitable for all small dog breeds?

    Yes, these puppy beds are designed to accommodate various small dog breeds, but it's important to consider the size and specific needs of your pet.

  • Do these puppy beds come with a warranty?

    Most of these puppy beds come with a limited warranty, ranging from 6 months to 1 year, ensuring quality and customer satisfaction.

  • Can these puppy beds be used outdoors?

    Some of these puppy beds are suitable for outdoor use, but it's recommended to check the product specifications for weather-resistant and portable features.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

