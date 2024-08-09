 Best orthopedic mattresses for back pain relief in India: Top 8 picks for back pain relief | Health - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Best orthopedic mattresses for back pain relief in India: Top 8 picks for back pain relief

By Affiliate Desk
Aug 09, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Find the perfect orthopedic mattress for your back pain relief with our comprehensive list of the best products available in India.

If you suffer from back pain, finding the right mattress is essential for a good night’s sleep and reducing discomfort. In this article, we’ve reviewed the top eight orthopaedic mattresses available in India to help you make a well-informed choice. These mattresses are designed to offer the support you need, whether you prefer a medium-firm feel or require additional back support.

Orthopaedic mattresses: Superior support and comfort for back pain relief.

Our carefully selected options cater to various preferences, ensuring there’s something for everyone. By choosing the right orthopaedic mattress, you can say goodbye to sleepless nights and alleviate your back pain. Read on to discover the perfect mattress that meets your needs and enhances your sleep quality.

1.

Sleepyhead Layered Orthopedic Mattress

The Sleepyhead Layered Orthopedic Mattress is designed to provide excellent support and comfort for your back. With a 5-inch thickness, this mattress is made with high-quality materials to ensure a restful night's sleep. It comes with a removable and washable outer cover for easy maintenance.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Layered Orthopedic Mattress

  • Memory foam construction
  • Medium-firm support
  • Removable and washable cover
  • Available in various sizes
  • 10-year warranty

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Excellent back supportMay be too firm for some users
High-quality materials 
Long warranty period 

2.

Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX ComfortScience

The Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX ComfortScience mattress is designed with innovative ComfortScience technology to provide targeted support for your back. It features a unique curvilinear design that adapts to your body's natural contours, ensuring optimal comfort and spinal alignment.

Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX ComfortScience

  • ComfortScience technology
  • Curvilinear design
  • Breathable fabric
  • Hypoallergenic materials
  • 15-year warranty

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Targeted back supportRelatively high price
Breathable and hypoallergenic 
Long warranty period 

3.

Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions

The Sleepwell Quilted Impressions mattress is designed with a unique quilted top layer for added comfort and support. It features a 5-inch thickness and is crafted with high-density foam to ensure durability and long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Sleepwell Quilted Impressions mattress

  • Quilted top layer
  • High-density foam construction
  • Medium-firm support
  • Dust mite resistant
  • 10-year warranty

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Quilted top layer for added comfortMay be too firm for some users
Dust mite resistant 
Long warranty period 

4.

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Orthopedic Mattress

The Centuary Sleepables Orthopedic Mattress is designed to provide excellent orthopedic support for your back. It features a unique spring construction that adapts to your body's natural contours, ensuring optimal comfort and spinal alignment.

Specifications of Centuary Sleepables Orthopedic Mattress

  • Spring construction
  • Medium-firm support
  • Breathable fabric
  • Dust mite resistant
  • 15-year warranty

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Excellent orthopedic supportRelatively high price
Breathable and dust mite resistant 
Long warranty period 

5.

Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Mattress

The Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Mattress is designed with a combination of memory foam and high-density foam to provide excellent support and comfort for your back. It features a 6-inch thickness and a unique air circulation system to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

Specifications of Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Mattress

  • Memory foam and high-density foam construction
  • Medium-firm support
  • Air circulation system
  • Hypoallergenic materials
  • 10-year warranty

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Excellent back supportMay be too firm for some users
Cool and comfortable 
Long warranty period 

6.

Kurl-on Mattress Orthopedic Support

The Kurl-on Orthopedic Support Mattress is designed with a combination of memory foam and high-resilience foam to provide excellent support and comfort for your back. It features an 8-inch thickness and a unique 5-zone support system for targeted back support.

Specifications of Kurl-on Orthopedic Support Mattress

  • Memory foam and high-resilience foam construction
  • 5-zone support system
  • Breathable fabric
  • Dust mite resistant
  • 10-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Targeted back supportRelatively high price
Breathable and dust mite resistant 
Long warranty period 

7.

Kurl-on Mattress Orthopedic Ortho

The Kurl-on Orthopedic Ortho Mattress is designed with a combination of memory foam and high-resilience foam to provide excellent orthopedic support for your back. It features a 5-inch thickness and a unique 3-zone support system for targeted back support.

Specifications of Kurl-on Orthopedic Ortho Mattress

  • Memory foam and high-resilience foam construction
  • 3-zone support system
  • Breathable fabric
  • Hypoallergenic materials
  • 15-year warranty

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Excellent orthopedic supportRelatively high price
Breathable and hypoallergenic 
Long warranty period 

8.

RESTOFIT Mattress Viscose

The RESTOFIT Viscose Mattress is designed with a combination of memory foam and high-resilience foam to provide excellent support and comfort for your back. It features a 5-inch thickness and a unique 5-zone support system for targeted back support.

Specifications of RESTOFIT Viscose Mattress

  • Memory foam and high-resilience foam construction
  • 5-zone support system
  • Breathable fabric
  • Hypoallergenic materials
  • 10-year warranty

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Excellent back supportMay be too firm for some users
Breathable and hypoallergenic 
Long warranty period 

Top 3 features of best orthopedic mattresses:

 

Best Orthopedic MattressesMemory Foam ConstructionFirmnessSize OptionsWarranty Period
Sleepyhead Layered Orthopedic MattressYesMedium-firmVarious sizes10 years
Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX ComfortScienceYesMedium-firmVarious sizes15 years
Sleepwell Mattress Quilted ImpressionsNoMedium-firmVarious sizes10 years
Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Orthopedic MattressNoMedium-firmVarious sizes15 years
Doctor Dreams Nilkamal MattressYesMedium-firmVarious sizes10 years
Kurl-on Mattress Orthopedic SupportYesMedium-firmVarious sizes10 years
Kurl-on Mattress Orthopedic OrthoYesMedium-firmVarious sizes15 years
RESTOFIT Mattress ViscoseYesMedium-firmVarious sizes10 years

Best value for money orthopedic mattress:

The Sleepyhead Layered Orthopedic Mattress offers the best value for money with its high-quality construction, medium-firm support, and long 10-year warranty period. It is an excellent choice for those seeking a comfortable and durable orthopedic mattress without breaking the bank.

Best overall orthopedic mattress:

The Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX ComfortScience mattress stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its innovative ComfortScience technology, curvilinear design, and 15-year warranty period. It provides targeted back support and ensures optimal comfort for a restful night's sleep.

Factors to keep to mind while choosing the best orthopedic mattress:

Support and firmness: Choose a mattress with optimal firmness to support spinal alignment. Look for medium-firm options if you prefer balanced support.

Material quality: Consider materials like memory foam, latex, or hybrid options that offer good pressure relief and durability. Ensure the mattress is hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites.

Size and fit: Select a mattress size that fits your bed frame and accommodates your sleep style. Ensure it provides adequate space for comfort.

Durability and warranty: Check the mattress’s durability and warranty terms. A longer warranty often indicates better quality and manufacturer confidence.

Customer reviews: Read reviews to assess comfort, support, and longevity from other users’ experiences.

FAQs on Dr Orthofit Mattress

  • What are the size options available for these mattresses?

    The mattresses are available in various sizes, including single, queen, and king sizes, to accommodate different bed frames and room dimensions.

  • Are these mattresses suitable for people with allergies?

    Yes, many of these mattresses are crafted with hypoallergenic materials, making them suitable for individuals with allergies and sensitivities.

  • Do these mattresses come with removable and washable covers?

    Some of these mattresses come with removable and washable covers for easy maintenance and hygiene.

  • What is the firmness level of these mattresses?

    Most of these mattresses offer a medium-firm level of support, which is ideal for individuals with back pain and orthopedic concerns.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best orthopedic mattresses for back pain relief in India: Top 8 picks for back pain relief
