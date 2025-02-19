Menu Explore
These sofa sets for home will give you a modern look

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 19, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Find the perfect sofa set for your home with our comprehensive guide. We compare 10 top-rated products to help you make an informed decision.

FAQs

Sekar Lifestyle Polyurethane Series Leatherette Sofa Set For Living Room (Black, 5- to 6-Person Sofa, Large) View Details checkDetails

₹25,750

Porash Furniture Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set For Living Room Home Office | 3+1+1 Solid Wood Sofa Set Furniture | Wooden Sofa Set 5 Seater, Honey Finish, Brown View Details checkDetails

₹28,974

A to Z Furniture Classic 3+1+one Puffy 4 Seater Sofa Set Luxury Chesterfield Velvet Sofa in for Home Living Room & Office (Off White) View Details checkDetails

₹29,998

Best Value For Money

KENDALWOOD Furniture 5- to 6-Person Sofa Fabric Sofa Set For Living Room Furniture|3 + 1 + 1 Sofa Set|Sofa For Home & Office|Fabric Color:- Light Grey View Details checkDetails

Expert wooden City ! 3+1+ Footrest 4 Seater Chesterfield Sofa Set Luxury Engineered Wood, Fabric Leatherette | Modern Classic Sofa in for Home Living Room & Officece (CHANPAGNE) View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

Kendalwood Furniture 8 Seater Sofa Set, L Shape Sofa (Right Facing) 2 Ottoman, 6 Small Pillow With Coffee Table F| Sofa For Home & Office Furniture (Brown & Cream) - 8, Engineered Wood View Details checkDetails

Best Overall Product

FURNY Lexon 5 Seater 3+1+1 Fabric Sofa Set (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

FurnMoq Solid Sheesham Wood Sofa Set 5 Seater (3+1+1) | Stylish & Durable 5 Person Sofa for Living Room, Office & Home Furniture (Cairo Walnut, 5 Seater) View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

Choosing the best sofa set for your home can be a daunting task given the wide variety of options available in the market. From modern to luxury, 5-seater to 7-seater, there are numerous factors to consider before making a purchase. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best sofa sets for home. Whether you're looking for style, comfort, or functionality, our detailed product descriptions and feature comparisons will assist you in finding the perfect match for your home decor.

Upgrade your sofa sets today to revamp the look of your home.
The Sekar Lifestyle 5-Seater Polyurethane Sofa Set is a stylish and comfortable addition to any living room. With its sleek design and durable construction, this sofa set is perfect for modern homes. The premium polyurethane fabric offers a luxurious feel, while the 5-seater configuration provides ample seating for family and guests.

Specifications

Material
Polyurethane
Seating Capacity
5
Color
Various
Dimensions
As per Amazon listing

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Sleek and modern design

affiliate-tick

Ample seating capacity

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

Sekar Lifestyle Polyurethane Series Leatherette Sofa Set For Living Room (Black, 5- to 6-Person Sofa, Large)

The Porash Furniture Sheesham 5-Seater Sofa Set combines traditional elegance with modern functionality. Crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood, this sofa set exudes luxury and sophistication. The 5-seater configuration makes it ideal for large living rooms or entertainment spaces.

Specifications

Material
Sheesham Wood
Seating Capacity
5
Color
Various
Dimensions
As per Amazon listing

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Luxurious and elegant design

affiliate-tick

High-quality Sheesham wood construction

affiliate-tick

Ideal for large living rooms

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

Porash Furniture Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set For Living Room Home Office | 3+1+1 Solid Wood Sofa Set Furniture | Wooden Sofa Set 5 Seater, Honey Finish, Brown

The Furniture Classic 7-Seater Luxury Chesterfield Sofa Set is a statement piece for upscale homes. Featuring a classic Chesterfield design and plush fabric upholstery, this sofa set exudes opulence and grandeur. The 7-seater configuration offers generous seating for formal living rooms or entertainment areas.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
7
Color
Various
Dimensions
As per Amazon listing

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Opulent Chesterfield design

affiliate-tick

Plush fabric upholstery

affiliate-tick

Generous seating capacity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires ample space

Click Here to Buy

A to Z Furniture Classic 3+1+one Puffy 4 Seater Sofa Set Luxury Chesterfield Velvet Sofa in for Home Living Room & Office (Off White)

KENDALWOOD Furniture 6-Person Fabric Sofa Set

The KENDALWOOD Furniture 6-Person Fabric Sofa Set is a versatile and practical choice for contemporary homes. The 6-person seating configuration offers a perfect balance between space-saving design and ample seating capacity. The premium fabric upholstery ensures comfort and durability for everyday use.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
6
Color
Various
Dimensions
As per Amazon listing

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile and practical design

affiliate-tick

Space-saving 6-person configuration

affiliate-tick

Premium fabric upholstery

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

KENDALWOOD Furniture 5- to 6-Person Sofa Fabric Sofa Set For Living Room Furniture|3 + 1 + 1 Sofa Set|Sofa For Home & Office|Fabric Color:- Light Grey

The Expert Wooden City Chesterfield Leatherette Sofa Set is a blend of classic design and modern functionality. The Chesterfield-inspired silhouette and premium leatherette upholstery create a timeless appeal. Ideal for small to medium-sized living rooms, this sofa set offers a perfect balance of style and comfort.

Specifications

Material
Leatherette
Seating Capacity
5
Color
Various
Dimensions
As per Amazon listing

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Timeless Chesterfield design

affiliate-tick

Premium leatherette upholstery

affiliate-tick

Ideal for small to medium-sized living rooms

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

Expert wooden City ! 3+1+ Footrest 4 Seater Chesterfield Sofa Set Luxury Engineered Wood, Fabric Leatherette | Modern Classic Sofa in for Home Living Room & Officece (CHANPAGNE)

KENDALWOOD Furniture 5-Seater Sofa Set with Ottoman

The KENDALWOOD Furniture 5-Seater Sofa Set with Ottoman offers versatile seating and added functionality. The included ottoman provides additional comfort and can be used as a footrest or coffee table. The 5-seater configuration ensures ample seating for family and guests.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
5
Color
Various
Dimensions
As per Amazon listing

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile seating with ottoman

affiliate-tick

Additional comfort and functionality

affiliate-tick

Ample seating capacity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Ottoman may require additional space

Click Here to Buy

Kendalwood Furniture 8 Seater Sofa Set, L Shape Sofa (Right Facing) 2 Ottoman, 6 Small Pillow With Coffee Table F| Sofa For Home & Office Furniture (Brown & Cream) - 8, Engineered Wood

The FURNY Lexon 7-Seater Fabric Sofa Set is designed for luxurious comfort and style. The plush fabric upholstery and 7-seater configuration make it perfect for upscale homes. Whether you're hosting a formal event or relaxing with family, this sofa set offers a perfect blend of elegance and functionality.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
7
Color
Various
Dimensions
As per Amazon listing

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Luxurious fabric upholstery

affiliate-tick

Generous 7-seater configuration

affiliate-tick

Perfect for formal events and family gatherings

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires ample space

Click Here to Buy

FURNY Lexon 5 Seater 3+1+1 Fabric Sofa Set (Brown)

The FurnMoq Sheesham Stylish 5-Seater Sofa Set combines modern aesthetics with durable construction. Crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood, this sofa set is designed to withstand everyday use. The 5-seater configuration offers a perfect balance of style and functionality for contemporary homes.

Specifications

Material
Sheesham Wood
Seating Capacity
5
Color
Various
Dimensions
As per Amazon listing

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Modern aesthetics and durable construction

affiliate-tick

High-quality Sheesham wood

affiliate-tick

Perfect balance of style and functionality

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

FurnMoq Solid Sheesham Wood Sofa Set 5 Seater (3+1+1) | Stylish & Durable 5 Person Sofa for Living Room, Office & Home Furniture (Cairo Walnut, 5 Seater)

Best 3 features of the top sofa sets

Best sofa setsMaterialSeating CapacityColour
Sekar Lifestyle 5-Seater Polyurethane Sofa SetPolyurethane5Various
Porash Furniture Sheesham 5-Seater Sofa SetSheesham Wood5Various
Furniture Classic 7-Seater Luxury Chesterfield Sofa SetFabric7Various
KENDALWOOD Furniture 6-Person Fabric Sofa SetFabric6Various
Expert Wooden City Chesterfield Leatherette Sofa SetLeatherette5Various
KENDALWOOD Furniture 5-Seater Sofa Set with OttomanFabric5Various
FURNY Lexon 7-Seater Fabric Sofa SetFabric7Various
FurnMoq Sheesham Stylish 5-Seater Sofa SetSheesham Wood5Various

FAQs on best sofa set for home

  • What is the average price range for a luxury sofa set?

    The average price range for a luxury sofa set varies depending on the material, design, and seating capacity. You can expect to find premium options ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,50,000.

  • Are fabric sofa sets easy to maintain?

    Fabric sofa sets are relatively easy to maintain with regular vacuuming and occasional spot cleaning. Many fabric options also come with stain-resistant treatments for added durability.

  • What are the benefits of a Sheesham wood sofa set?

    Sheesham wood sofa sets are prized for their durability, natural grain patterns, and elegant appearance. They offer long-lasting quality and timeless appeal to any living space.

  • Can a 5-seater sofa set accommodate a large family?

    A 5-seater sofa set can comfortably accommodate a small to medium-sized family. However, for larger families or frequent entertaining, a 7-seater configuration might be more suitable.

