Top 10 lipstick shades that will perfectly complement dusky skin tones: Shop the best deals on Myntra

The minute you type “lipsticks for dusky skin” on a search engine, you will be bombarded with results that show loud pinks or reds that are too deep. At such times, scrolling through to find the best-suited lipstick, can be a task. And don't we all know the importance of the right lipstick shade? Whether it is adding just enough amount of oomph to your look or complementing your skin tone perfectly, lipsticks can make or break your look. The best lipsticks not only add colour to your lips but also make them supple and smooth. And to top this, what makes a lipstick truly ideal is when it lasts all day long. Best lipstick shades for dusky skin tones, to suit and complement dark complexion. (Pexels)

Sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong! Because we have got a comprehensive list of the best suited lipstick shades for all you dusky beauties out there, that possess these and many more qualities. So read on to find the lipstick shade of your dreams!

Top 10 lipsticks for dusky skin:

Indulge your lips with this stunning, non-transfer lipstick. Its smooth, glossy texture and hydrating formula provide the ultimate lip care, while the bold colour adds a touch of glamour. The long-lasting, matte finish ensures your lipstick stays put. The shade Mint To Be 06 is a fresh, cool-toned colour that complements dusky skin tones beautifully, giving it a pop of brightness without being too overpowering.

Pair it with:

Pair the Mint To Be 06 shade with a lightweight, non-sticky foundation, peach-toned blush, and soft brown eyeshadow. Create a polished look with a thin stroke of black eyeliner and a subtle silver highlighter.

Type Bullet lipstick Finish Matte Features Long lasting

Elevate your lip look with this stunning shade named 'Burgundy Blush'. This luxurious lipstick combines the best of both worlds- a smooth, creamy formula and a bold, long-lasting matte finish. The deep, alluring colour, a perfect fusion of burgundy and mauve, adds a touch of sophistication to any look, and the rich burgundy shade complements the warmth of darker complexions, thus, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication.

Pair it with:

Pair the Burgundy Blush Lipstick with a matte foundation, plum-toned blush, and soft pink eyeshadow. To give this look a touch of glamour, apply some black eyeliner and a volumizing mascara.

Type Bullet lipstick Finish Matte Features Moisturising

This lipstick offers a stunning pink nude shade that complements a variety of skin tones, especially dusky skin tones. The long-lasting formula ensures your lip colour stays on throughout the day, while the hydrating ingredients keep your lips moisturised. Its compact size makes it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups.

Pair it with:

For a stunning look, use a lightweight foundation and a warm-toned blush. Complete the look with rose-coloured eyeshadow, a thin stroke of eyeliner, and a hint of golden highlighter.

Type Bullet lipstick Finish Matte Features Moisturising

This bold lip colour is a must-have for anyone seeking a smooth, long-lasting lip colour. This high-definition matte lipstick offers intense pigmentation, ensuring a single swipe delivers a vibrant, cherry red hue. The deep, rich red pigment complements the warmth of darker complexions, adding a touch of drama and sophistication. The matte finish further enhances the intensity of the colour, making your lips pop without overpowering your features.

Pair it with:

Achieve a balanced, vibrant look by pairing this lipstick with a matte foundation, natural pink blush, and neutral eyeshadow. Apply a hint of black eyeliner and a touch of silver highlighter.

Type Bullet lipstick Finish Matte Features Waterproof

This lipstick offers a matte finish that's both smudge-proof and transfer-proof, ensuring your vibrant lip colour stays intact all day. The creamy texture, enriched with avocado oil, provides hydration and a lightweight feel, making it comfortable for all-day wear. This rich crimson shade can provide a stunning contrast that highlights your natural complexion beautifully. It can add a lovely pop of color to your look without clashing with your skin tone.

Pair it with:

To make the most of this shade, you can pair it some soft natural blush and minimal eye makeup for a balanced look or go bold with a classic winged eyeliner for a more dramatic effect.

Type Bullet lipstick Finish Matte Features Transfer proof

This lipstick is designed to be lightweight and transfer-proof, ensuring it stays vibrant and intact for up to 16 hours. For dusky skin tones, Nude Perk can provide a subtle, natural look that enhances your complexion without being too bold. The matte finish gives a sophisticated appearance, and the lightweight formula ensures comfort throughout the day.

Pair it with:

For a chic look, pair this product with a natural matte foundation and warm blush, with neutral eyeshadow and a touch of golden highlighter. Define with eyeliner, volumising mascara, and naturally filled brows.

Type Liquid lipstick Finish Matte Features Long lasting

This unique and super affordable lipstick stack includes four versatile shades: Rose, Mauve, Brown, and Pink. Each shade has a velvety matte finish and is designed to be transfer-proof and smudge-proof, providing up to 8 hours of wear. It is a fantastic choice for dusky skin tones because of its versatile range of shades—Rose, Mauve, Brown, and Pink. These shades are designed to complement and enhance dusky complexions. This stack is perfect for creating a range of looks, from subtle to bold, and is travel-friendly for a clutter-free makeup bag.

Pair it with:

For a polished look, use a matte foundation, soft pink blush, and neutral eyeshadow. Finish with black eyeliner, mascara, and subtle highlighter to balance the shades beautifully.

Type Liquid lipstick Finish Matte Features Long lasting

This Matte Creme lipstick offers a long-lasting, intense colour. The matte finish adds sophistication and complements the natural undertones of dusky skin without looking too heavy and the vibrant color provides a striking contrast that highlights and enhances dusky complexions, making your lips stand out.

Pair it with:

Pair this lipstick with a matte foundation, warm blush, and neutral eyeshadow. Finish with black eyeliner, volumising mascara, and a subtle golden highlighter for a polished look.

Type Bullet lipstick Finish Matte Features Long lasting

This lipstick offers rich pigmentation with a transfer-proof and waterproof formula, ensuring it stays put through the day. The shade Rustic Rose is a beautiful, deep rose colour that can complement dusky skin tones exceptionally well. Despite its long-lasting properties, the lipstick is designed to be comfortable on the lips, preventing dryness and discomfort.

Pair it with:

Pair the product with some light foundation, soft peach blush, and minimal, natural-looking eyeshadow. Complete the look with black eyeliner and a hint of highlighter.

Type Bullet lipstick Finish Matte Features Transfer proof

This lipstick offers a matte finish with intense colour payoff, making it perfect for making a statement. The crayon format allows for precise application, and the creamy formula ensures a smooth, comfortable wear. The vibrant shade and the matte texture gives a sophisticated and modern look that complements the natural undertones of dusky skin.

Pair it with:

Pair this stunning shade with a lightweight foundation and a subtle highlighter. Complement with a light brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a hint of mascara.

Type Lip crayon Finish Matte Features Moisturising

FAQs on lipsticks for dusky skin Which colour lipstick is good for dusky skin? Dusky skin tones go best with warm shades like deep reds, burgundy, browns, and plums. Nude shades with warm undertones can also help create a flattering and polished appearance.

Which shade is best for dusky skin? Shades like deep mauves, berry tones, and brick reds are particularly flattering on dusky skin. One should choose shades that have a rich, warm undertone to enhance the natural skintone and complement it in the best manner possible.

How to choose a lipstick shade for your skin tone? The right way to ensure that you choose the correct shade of lipstick is to determine your undertone- warm, cool, or neutral. Warm undertones suit brick reds and corals, cool undertones match berry and mauve shades, and neutral undertones can wear a range of colors.

What lipstick looks best on brown skin? Brown complexion is beautifully complemented by shades such as deep reds, berry tones, warm nudes, and rich browns. Shades with golden or orange undertones can also highlight your skin tone stunningly.

