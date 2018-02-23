1,000 bonsai plants is no ‘small’ feat as exhibition starts on a big note in Pune

Former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar while inaugurating the first-ever Bonsai International Convention and Exhibition in the city, said that the bonsai convention will showcase new training skills and also inspire ideas to better the art and its value.

Bonsai Namaste was inaugurated by Pawar; scientist Raghunath Mashelkar; MP Anil Shirole; Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, Ryuji Noda and other dignitaries.

Sharad Pawar expressed his happiness and lauded the perseverance and hard work put in by Prajakta Kale, creator of over 1,000 bonsai plants which were displayed at the exhibition. “I visited the exhibition and was impressed that this technique which actually began in India is now a famous art form in the world. It has travelled from India to China and Japan with the Buddhist monks. This art form has also helped both China and Japan bring in a good economy with bonsai being hailed as the most expensive work of art. Kale’s dedication and study is indeed commendable and through this convention, it will showcase new training skills and inspire ideas to better the art and its value,” he said.

Raghunath Mashelkar, in fact, went ahead and said, “There is a need for business acumen in learning this valuable art. The demand for the material used for bonsai is growing. I see bonsai growing big in India too and if it can be introduced as a curriculum in colleges, it will help train women, farmers and tree lovers in this art.”

He also added that technology should be also brought into use to promote this art form. Instead of a static image, live video streaming of the bonsai art will be of immense help in spreading the word around.

Prajakta Kale’s book on bonsai was also released by the dignitaries. The convention and exhibition also had a musical performance, Panchtatva, conceptualised by Durga Jasraj and had musical maestros like Taufiq Qureshi, Ustad Rashid Khan, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Rattan Mohan Sharma, Ankita Joshi, V Selvaganesh, and tabla maestro Vijay Ghate.

Bonsai Namaste is a four-day event of demonstrations, workshops and display of bonsai art where international artistes and renowned speakers will be present. The event is being held at College of Agriculture Grounds, Sinchannagar till February 25, 2018.