102 deaths in 8 days; toll crosses 200 in PCMC

pune

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:46 IST

With 27 deaths occurring on Sunday, a total of 204 people have died due to the Covid-19 infection in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The twin cities have seen a rapid growth in the numbers since the past one month and as per Saturday’s PCMC health department data there are a total of 11,106 Covid positive cases, 204 deaths and 6,757 patients have been cured.

On April 12, the first death due to Covid was reported in PCMC. Although the PCMC has the lowest mortality rate in the state with 1.42 per cent, the industrial city has registered 102 deaths in the last eight days from July 11 onwards.

The mortality rate of Pune is 3.52 per cent and Maharashtra are 3.96 per cent respectively.

Most of the deaths have been recorded among the age group above 60 while there have been zero deaths in the 0-10 age group.

“The patients that passed away had been admitted very late to the hospital and they did not respond to the treatment as other patients are responding,” said Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

The civic body has begun using the antigen detection test that tests 3,000 people in a single day.

“Early detection of Covid helps patients to recover early and currently our aim is to increase more tests per day,” added Salve.