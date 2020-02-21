12-year-old boy feared drowned in canal, search for body on 

pune

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:20 IST

A 12-year-old boy drowned in the canal near Vitthal Temple at Janta Vasahat on Friday morning. The incident took place at 11.30 am while, the boy, identified as Suresh Rahul Bangal, a resident of Janta Vasahat slum in Parvati was playing with two of his friends.

The two friends who also fell in the canal were rescued by the locals. However, the body of the 12-year-old boy has not been recovered.

The Pune fire brigade officials from Janta Vasahat and Erandawane fire stations carried out a day-long search operation to find the missing boy, however, he wasn’t found until 6 pm, said officials.

Avinash Adhav, fire officials at Janta Vasahat fire station said, “As soon as we got a rescue call, the rescue operation team rushed to the spot along with the required equipment to search for the boy who had fallen in the canal. The team used life jackets, swam through the sides of the canal, threw a rope inside the water, but could not find the boy.”

“We covered a three kilometre stretch of the canal starting from Pu La Deshpande Garden on Sinhgad road to the Mitra Mandal chowk near Sarasbaug,” he added.

The search operation was on till 6 pm, however, as it was becoming dark, we had to stop the search operation. We will resume the operations in the morning, added Adhav.