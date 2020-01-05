120 hawkers, 100 illegal establishments off the streets as PCB launches massive anti-encroachment drive

pune

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 19:45 IST

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) initiated a crackdown on illegal hawkers operating on arterial roads in the cantonment area. In the past 48 hours action has been taken against at least 120 hawkers on MG road, East Street, Fashion Street, Poona College road and other areas.

The action comes after the PCB administration faced criticism for alleged corruption and inaction by civil rights society and cantonment residents. Besides the hawkers, 100 illegal establishments were raided and demolished. According to the cantonment board officials, goods worth lakhs of rupees have been seized during the drive.

The PCB anti-encroachment department under the guidance of PCB CEO Amit Kumar removed benches, tables, iron grills, boards, other temporary structures and demolished temporary sheds and iron structures illegally erected by hawkers in various areas.

Various areas in the cantonment had been witnessing traffic jam because of illegal encroachment by hawkers, allege residents. They have also complained about hawkers resorting to issuing threats and goondaism against the anti-encroachment staff and citizens who raise their voice about the menace.

“Considering the prevailing scenario of hawker infestation across PCB, the civic body initiated action and demolished several temporary structures, besides issuing notices to owners of various other illegal shops and establishments,” said Rahul Gajbhiye, joint CEO, PCB.

Civil society members had complained that encroachment and traffic congestion have not only been causing inconvenience to the commuters and residents, but also present a filthy outlook in an area known for its defence establishments and beautiful British-era structures.

Officers of the licencing and health department were also present during the drive undertaken by the board.

Civic activist advocate Netraprakash Bhog said that cantonment authorities had kept ignoring large-scale violations, rampant illegal constructions, unauthorised parking and rising menace of hawkers leading to traffic congestion during the past three years. “The hawkers have organised themselves into a force and if action is not taken regularly, they might embed themselves into the board administration through recruitments leading to corruption and collapse of the board administration. The crackdown is welcome, but strong measures are needed and if needed first information reports (FIRs) must be lodged, ” he said.

Demands of civil rights organisations

PCB has failed to act on illegal occupation of cantonment land by political personalities

The permanent illegal structures must be removed

The illegal kiosks coming up on the narrow road reserved for horse rides opposite the cantonment court, need to be removed

Registration of FIR against hawkers required

Heavy fines must be levied on the hawkers and hawking records must be created, as they are causing loss to the state exchequer

Declaration of no-hawker areas across Pune cantonment

All footpaths be cleared over the next one month