e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 120 PMPML buses on emergency duty during lockdown

120 PMPML buses on emergency duty during lockdown

Public transport utility is giving the service free for Pune Municipal Corporation workers and policemen and charging fare from private emergency service people like security guards or citizens.

pune Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
PMPML workers’ unions have demanded that the bus ride facility should be made free for all passengers and conductors could be exempted from duty as they face the risk of infection.
PMPML workers’ unions have demanded that the bus ride facility should be made free for all passengers and conductors could be exempted from duty as they face the risk of infection.(RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
         

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandali Limited (PMPML) has been running around 120 buses daily in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad as an emergency service during the lockdown, as compared to its normal fleet strength of around 1,500 buses on the road.

This service is free for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) workers and policemen but fares are been charged from private emergency service people like security guards or citizens.

The average daily revenue is Rs 1.25 lakh as against the average daily revenue of Rs 1.5 crore on a normal day when the fleet runs in full strength.

Some PMPML workers’ unions such as the PMPML Rashtrawadi Workers Union has demanded that this service be made completely free for everyone in the emergency period as the revenue is negligible. Sunil Nalawade, vice-president of the union also demanded that once the service is made free, bus conductors could be exempted from duty on these 120 buses and thus protected from the risk of infection

PMPML chairperson and managing director Nayana Gunde said the emergency PMPML service is primarily meant for doctors, medical staff, PMC cleanliness workers and police personnel. The departments concerned are reimbursing the cost of ticket to PMPML and regular tickets are charged from others.

About the demand to make the service free, she said, the matter would be given due consideration and “if feasible we will take the call”.

top news
400 families block Bengal higway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
400 families block Bengal higway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic
As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says health ministry
LIVE: 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says health ministry
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news