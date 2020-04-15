120 PMPML buses on emergency duty during lockdown

pune

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:23 IST

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandali Limited (PMPML) has been running around 120 buses daily in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad as an emergency service during the lockdown, as compared to its normal fleet strength of around 1,500 buses on the road.

This service is free for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) workers and policemen but fares are been charged from private emergency service people like security guards or citizens.

The average daily revenue is Rs 1.25 lakh as against the average daily revenue of Rs 1.5 crore on a normal day when the fleet runs in full strength.

Some PMPML workers’ unions such as the PMPML Rashtrawadi Workers Union has demanded that this service be made completely free for everyone in the emergency period as the revenue is negligible. Sunil Nalawade, vice-president of the union also demanded that once the service is made free, bus conductors could be exempted from duty on these 120 buses and thus protected from the risk of infection

PMPML chairperson and managing director Nayana Gunde said the emergency PMPML service is primarily meant for doctors, medical staff, PMC cleanliness workers and police personnel. The departments concerned are reimbursing the cost of ticket to PMPML and regular tickets are charged from others.

About the demand to make the service free, she said, the matter would be given due consideration and “if feasible we will take the call”.