127 more Covid-19 cases in Pune, district tally reaches 1722
Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have neared 10,000, and over 400 patients have died due to the infection in the state.pune Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:54 IST
127 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Pune in the last 12 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district to 1,722, informed District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar on Thursday.
