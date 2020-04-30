e-paper
Home / Pune News / 127 more Covid-19 cases in Pune, district tally reaches 1722

127 more Covid-19 cases in Pune, district tally reaches 1722

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have neared 10,000, and over 400 patients have died due to the infection in the state.

pune Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:54 IST
Asian News International
Pune
B J Government Medical College's Molecular lab prepares for Coronavirus testing at Sassoon hospital in Pune, India, on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
B J Government Medical College's Molecular lab prepares for Coronavirus testing at Sassoon hospital in Pune, India, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

127 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Pune in the last 12 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district to 1,722, informed District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar on Thursday.

