13-year-old raped by stepfather in Alandi

PUNE A man has been booked for the alleged sexual assault of his teenage stepdaughter, a minor, at their residence in Alandi. The 28-year-old man was arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police within hours of the case being filed by the 29-year-old mother of the victim.

The incident happened at 2:30 pm on Sunday, when the child was with the arrested man, while her mother was at work. The couple work at a private company as labourers. While the complainant works the day shift, the arrested man used to work the evening shift at the same company, according to police.

“They did not have a fixed job. They kept on taking up work as and when they got something,” said police sub inspector BM Jondhale of Alandi police station, who is investigating the case.

“The father of the girl died when she was a year old. Her mother was married to the arrested man and they have lived together ever since,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Chaudhur of Alandi police station.“We do not know of any earlier attempts by him,” he added.

The man is remanded to police custody by a local court till June 7.“They come from an extremely poor background. The child did not go to school. The complainant is from Hyderabad while the man is from Madhya Pradesh. She claims that her first husband died and she married the arrested man immediately after,” said PSI Jondhal.

The 13-year-old as well as the man will undergo medical tests at Sassoon General Hospital.“We have asked the hospital to check the girl’s age as well as there is no documentation to prove her age,” added PSI Jondhal.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 4, 6 and 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, has been registered at Alandi police station.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 16:53 IST