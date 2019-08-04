14 girls rescued from brothel in Budhwar peth, Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:40 IST

The social security cell of the Pune crime branch on Friday conducted multiple raids at brothels in Budhwar peth and rescued 14 women who were forced into prostitution.

A team comprising senior crime branch officials — Ashok Morale, additional commissioner (crime) and Bacchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police — conducted the raids at Tajmahal building, New building, Sapna building and Diamond building in Budhwar peth. Among the rescued girls, six are from Nepal while three are from Karnataka.

Morale said, “Raids against illicit flesh trade will continue as part of strong law enforcement measures being taken to make the city safe and secure for the residents.”

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against four unidentified persons. The complainant has been identified as Tanuja Vinayak Pawar, 33, who is a social worker.

The police have arrested Kajal Gore Tamang, 52, a resident of Diamond building, in connection with the incident.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 17:40 IST