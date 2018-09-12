16-­month-­old girl thrown off building over rivalry, survives

In a shocking incident, a 16-month-old girl was allegedly thrown off from the second floor of a building by her neighbours over a discord with her parents. The alleged incident occurred on August 28 in Hinglemala area of Hadapsar and a complaint was registered at Hadapsar police station on Monday.

The complainant informed police that the child was rushed to a private hospital, and survived the fall but suffered a fracture on her left leg. Police have arrested Ramesh Londhe, 45, and his daughter, both residents of building no 1, New Mhada colony in Hingnemala area of Hadapsar. The complaint was registered by the father of infant Sudhir Kamble, 39, of building no-1, New Mhada colony.

The complainant has alleged that Londhe and his daughter Guddi Londhe have thrown off her daughter Survi Kambale from the second floor of the building over an argument related to drinking water, which broke between complainant’s wife and accused family (wife and daughter) on the morning of the incident.

Kamble, who is a painter, in his complaint has mentioned that his family and the Londhe family were not in talking terms over a previous tussle. On August 28, at around 11.30 am, when he was standing near his building he observed that something wrapped in a cloth was thrown off from the building. On observing it closely he found that it was her infant daughter who was lying wrapped inside the cloth in unconscious state.

Sunil Tambe, inspector, Hadapsar police station, said, “On the morning of incident, only father in-law of the complainant, who can barely see, was present in the house. The infant who was playing in the corridor outside the flat was observed by the accused who reside next door. The accused picked the girl and threw her out of the corridor window.” Tambe said the accused have accepted their crime and have been arrested.

The police have registered a case under Section 307( attempt to murder) of IPC against the accused persons.

