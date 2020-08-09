16-year-old molested by maternal aunt and her boyfriend

pune

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:15 IST

A 30-year-old woman lodged an FIR with Kondhwa police on Friday accusing her sister and the latter’s boyfriend of molesting the complainant’s 16-year-old daughter at their residence in Undri during lockdown in April. The police have arrested the maternal aunt and her boyfriend under IPC 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012.

Kondhwa police station incharge Vinayak Gaikwad said that the crime took place during the lockdown period in April.

“The victim’s mother, who stayed at the city’s suburb, had dropped four of her children, including the girl, at her sister’s place in Undri in April. It was during this period that the maternal aunt was visited by her boyfriend. According to the complainant, the aunt and her boyfriend used to show the minor porn clips against her wish. The teenager narrated her ordeal to her mother when she returned home for Eid and the latter lodged a case,” he said.

According to the police, the duo was arrested on Friday and they tested Covid-19 positive. “The court issued a direct jail warrant as it is a serious crime, but jail authorities refused to take them. We are now in the process of admitting them to Sassoon hospital for medical treatment after which a final call will be taken. The duo confessed to their involvement in the crime,” Gaikwad said.