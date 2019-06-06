Today in New Delhi, India
19-year-old sailor found hanging from ceiling fan at INS Shivaji in Pune

The sailor hailed from Pardi in Nirmal district of Telangana. He is survived by his parents and two siblings.

pune Updated: Jun 06, 2019 07:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The navy has ordered an inquiry into the death of sailor Kannala Akash. (HT Photo )

A naval sailor, Kannala Akash, 19, undergoing Direct Entry Engineering Mechanics (DEME) course at INS Shivaji, was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Wednesday at the establishment.

His course had commenced in March 2019. The sailor hailed from Pardi in Nirmal district of Telangana. He is survived by his parents and two siblings.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered with the local police.

The navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 07:30 IST

