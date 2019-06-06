19-year-old sailor found hanging from ceiling fan at INS Shivaji in Pune

A naval sailor, Kannala Akash, 19, undergoing Direct Entry Engineering Mechanics (DEME) course at INS Shivaji, was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Wednesday at the establishment.

His course had commenced in March 2019. The sailor hailed from Pardi in Nirmal district of Telangana. He is survived by his parents and two siblings.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered with the local police.

The navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

