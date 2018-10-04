2 cases of minors raped by neighbours reported near Pune

Two cases of minors being raped by persons living in the victim’s vicinity has come to the fore in the city. Both the incidents were reported from Chinchwad.

A 27-year-old employee of software firm in Pune was arrested by the Nigdi police for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the accused, identified as Mohsin Sheikh, 27, resident of a housing society in Chinchwad, allegedly lured the minor, who resided in the same housing society with chocolates, before sexually assaulting her.

Police said the suspect first established contact with the minor three months ago.

VS Valte, sub-inspector of Nigdi police station, said,“For the last three months, Sheikh consistently lured the girl and would take her to his house and rape her. This happened several times. Based on the police complaint filed by the parents we have arrested him and will produce him in court.”

On Tuesday night, the family approached the police station and lodged the complaint.

“We know Sheikh as we live in same housing society. No one suspected he would do such a thing,” a family member of the victim said. Sheikh has been booked under Section 376 [rape] of the IPC and Sections 3 (D) 4,7 and 8 of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Relative lures 4-year-old, rapes her

An externed robber has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping his four-year-old niece in Chinchwad on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect was arrested after the victim’s parents filed a police complaint accusing Uchappa Mangalur, 25, of sexually assaulting their daughter between 6.30 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday. The victim’s parents work as labourers at a construction site in Chinchwad.

Initially, the parents were worried as the girl was not to be found. However, when she eventually returned home, her mother found wounds on her neck and body. The parents immediately rushed her to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, from where she was moved to Sassoon hospital.

Police said that the suspect Mangalur also resides in the same vicinity as the minor.

On Wednesday, they received a medical report confirming sexual assault.

“The accused was originally externed under Section 392 and has now been booked under Section 376 [rape] of the Indian penal code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The girl is undergoing treatment,” said API Rohini Shewale, Chinchwad police station.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 15:47 IST