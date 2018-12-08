20-year-old man’s headless body found in Pune

A 20-year-old man was found decapitated in Dighi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday morning. The man has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Ankush Gawali, a native of Jalna area of Marathwada region of Maharashtra. According to people where he worked as a waiter, Gawali had moved to Pune only a month ago for work.

The incident happened late in the night at a hotel called Nanashree hotel and dhaba in Dighi.

“The cook and the deceased had a spat and when he was having food, the cook, along with another waiter, hit him on the back of his head with a metal rod. They hit him so hard that he died on on the spot. To hide it, they cut off his head and threw it away at a distance,” said senior police inspector Vivek Lavand of Dighi police station who is investigating the case.

The waiter was in the hotel with the cook, identified as Aniket Mansigh Thakur, in early twenties, and the waiter was identified as Rajendra Sakharam Pawade, 19. The police are on a lookout for the two.

In the morning, Shekhar Babasaheb Dhinde, 32, the owner of the hotel found traces of the blood and found the body near his hotel. Dhinde called the police who later found the head at a distance from the eatery.

The body was sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital, Pimpri for post mortem. The police are investigating whether any or all of the three men had consumed alcohol.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the two at Dighi police station.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 16:44 IST