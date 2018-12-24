2018, the year that was: PCMC progress report card, Dapodi-Nigdi BRTS sees light of day

While formation of a new police commissionerate in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was a major event in the year, other things such as increased swine flu deaths, making operational the Dapodi -Nigdi Bus rapid transit System (BRTS) lane operational, low rank in ease of living index, and an autorickshaw driver turning into a politician and becoming a mayor also were the major attractions.

The year 2018 may well be called a watershed moment for mayor Rahul Jadhav’s political career who worked as an autorickshaw driver and made big in politics with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) giving him an opportunity to become the first citizen of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The 37-year-old Jadhav became mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad on August 4 this year.

This outgoing year also saw a large number of swine flu cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The H1N1 outbreak claimed 31 lives while 61 are still on life support in various hospitals in the city. On one hand, swine flu cases have claimed multiple lives and on the other increasing dengue cases have emerged as a serious threat to the city. The health department of PCMC recorded 541 dengue cases till August end forcing the civic body to tightened the screw on residential societies over mosquito breeding sites. The PCMC raided 1,60,219 houses, out of which 3,839 houses were found to be breeding sites and were served notices.

On transport front, the year was good for the industrial town as the much awaited Nigdi-Dapodi Bus Rapid Transport Service (BRTS) which began in August after PCMC took safety measures to ensure smooth ride of buses. Work on the BRTS line had started in 2013 though it took five years to operationalise it. On metro rail front too, work is in progress with Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials hoping to start the route partially from Chinchwad to Khadki by the end of 2019. Meanwhile, the civic body has also approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for proposed Chinchwad to Nigdi metro route with an estimated cost of ₹1,253 crore.

Civic commissioner Shravan Hardikar, said, “In 2018, the civic body sanctioned extended DPR of the metro line which is a landmark decision. Along with that, we have floated tenders under smart city work of ₹7,500 crore. Also, under Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana we have sanctioned 4,833 houses which will be completed in 2019.”

Hardikar is also hopeful about various developmental work which is in pipeline in 2019. According to him, the civic body has already initiated work on preparation of DPR of the metro stretch from Nashik Phata to Nigdi. Also, the PCMC is expecting riverfront model DPR of both Indrayani and Pavana rivers by the first quarter of 2019. Also, as in 2018, the city faced acute drinking water shortage, civic commissioner hopes that the Bhama Askhed pipeline work will be completed soon and it will add more 100 Millions of Liters Per Day (MLD) water to supply the city.

Chairman of Standing Committee Mamata Gaikwad, said, “Under smart city project bicycle sharing project has been initiated in 2018. As far as 2019 is concerned, the civic body has decided to prepare a comprehensive development plan of the city considering fast development of the industrial township. Also, the PCMC has decided to convert two more routes in BRTS corridor but its too early to say more about the project.”

What Happened in 2018?

In August 2018, the industrial township of Pimpri-Chinchwad got a new mayor and deputy mayor. On August 5, 2018, Rahul Jadhav and Sachin Chinchwade were elected as mayor and deputy mayor of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

What to expect in 2019?

Work on preparation of detailed project report (DPR) of the metro stretch from Nashik Phata to Nigdi will be completed by March.

DPR for riverfront model of both Indrayani and Pavana river will be ready by first quarter of 2019

Bhama Askhed pipeline work will be completed and it will add more 100 MLD water to supply to the city.

PCMC has decided to prepare a comprehensive development plan for the city considering the fast development of the industrial township.

Positives

After a five year delay, the Bombay High Court on August 12 gave green signal to Dapodi-Nigdi BRTS project. Since 2014 the project was stuck up in court proceedings on the grounds of the safety issue.

Civic body addressed the long pending demand of extension of the metro line till Nigdi.On December 12, civic body sanctioned DPR of the extended line with an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore.

To address traffic chaos and parking issue in the PCMC area the civic body has given nod to new parking policy in August 2018 and the new policy will be implemented soon.

Negatives

In 2018, PCMC has witnessed the outbreak of swine flu in which 34 people lost their lives and 61 are still on ventilator life support system. Also, cases of dengue have emerged as a serious threat.

In the ease of living index released by the ministry of housing and urban affairs on August 13, PCMC secured 69th rank among 111 cities with 32.20 scores.

In Swachh Sarvekshan campaign by the central government, PCMC continued its poor performance and stood at 63 ranks.

