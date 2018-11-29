21-year-old man kills lover, then hangs self in Sangvi

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her 21-year-old lover who later committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon in New Sangvi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to police officials. The incident happened at house number 204, Aundh Chest Hospital Quarters between 1 pm and 3:30 pm.

The woman was identified as Aditi Shamsundar Bidve, a native of Ambejogai area of Beed and had moved to Pune four months ago to pursue a bachelor in arts from a city college. The man, identified as Naimuddin Bilkosuddin Shah, a native of Latur had come down to Pune on Tuesday to visit Bidve. Bidve and Shah had known each other from the time her father worked as a clerk in a hospital in Latur.

Shah strangled the girl with a white wire from an extension box before hanging himself from the ceiling fan with a scarf in the bedroom of the flat.

The parents of the girl were away while her cousin brother was getting his motorbike repaired and her younger brother was appearing for an exam. When her cousin, Abhinay Sanjay Gaikwad, 18, the complainant in the case, returned, despite knocking several times when there was no answer, he jumped across the terrace and saw Shah hanging, from an open window. He called a few friends and broke the door open while the police rushed to the spot.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sangvi police station against the deceased man. Police sub-inspector Suryavanshi of Sangvi police station is investigating the case.

“We are yet to probe into the timeline of their relationship.Shah was unemployed.Her father works in a hospital in Swargate and was given a residence in Aundh Chest Hospital quarters,” said an official working closely with police inspector Prasad Gokule who is investigating the case.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 16:28 IST