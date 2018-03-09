21-year-old Pune man booked for driving teen to suicide

A 21-year-old man from Nigdi was arrested for driving a 16-year-old girl to commit suicide. The man was identified as Faizan Yakub Shaikh, a resident of Anjum Building in PCMC Colony located near Bhakti Shakti in Nigdi, according to the police.

The 16-year-old girl was a resident of area near Makka Masjid in Kondhwa. She hung herself to death from a hook on the ceiling in the living room of her residence around 4:30 pm on March 4. Her death was recorded as accidental death at Kondhwa police station. During the investigation of the death, her sister revealed that the arrested man had been harassing her sister.

The deceased girl's 22-year-old sister, a resident of Bhagyodaynagar in Kondhwa Khurd, lodged a complaint against the man at Kondhwa police station. Subsequently, a case under Section 107 (abetment of a thing) and 305 (abetment to suicide of a minor) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Shaikh. Assistant police inspector (API) AM Sonawane of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.

The man allegedly told the girl that he loves her and that she has to marry him, according to the sister’s complaint. He told the teenager that if she does not wish to marry him, killing herself was the only way out.

The girl succumbed to the pressure created by the man and hung herself to death to escape the marriage, according to the police.