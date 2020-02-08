22-year-old motorcyclist killed in accident in Pimple Nilakh

pune

A 22-year-old man, who was riding a two-wheeler, died in a road accident after a private passenger bus ran over him in Pimple Nilakh area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Arun Patil, 22, a resident of Bhujbal chowk, Wakad, according to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. Patil is a native of Urvashinagar in Amravati.

The accident happened at 4:30 pm on Friday evening when Patil was riding a red Honda Shine 125 two-wheeler on the road after Dhore Patil overbridge in Sangvi and heading towards Rakshak chowk.

According to the police, a blue luxury bus registered in Mumbai in the name of Modern Tours and Travels, tried to overtake him from the left and rammed into him instead. As Patil lost his balance and fell on his left side, the bus ran over him killing him instantly.

The driver of the bus was yet to be identified and arrested. A case under Indian Penal Code Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) along with Sections 119/177 and 184 (rash driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act was registered at Sangvi police station. Police sub-inspector GL Chavan of Sangvi police station is investigating the case.