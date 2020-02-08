e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / 22-year-old motorcyclist killed in accident in Pimple Nilakh

22-year-old motorcyclist killed in accident in Pimple Nilakh

pune Updated: Feb 08, 2020 18:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 22-year-old man, who was riding a two-wheeler, died in a road accident after a private passenger bus ran over him in Pimple Nilakh area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Arun Patil, 22, a resident of Bhujbal chowk, Wakad, according to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. Patil is a native of Urvashinagar in Amravati.

The accident happened at 4:30 pm on Friday evening when Patil was riding a red Honda Shine 125 two-wheeler on the road after Dhore Patil overbridge in Sangvi and heading towards Rakshak chowk.

According to the police, a blue luxury bus registered in Mumbai in the name of Modern Tours and Travels, tried to overtake him from the left and rammed into him instead. As Patil lost his balance and fell on his left side, the bus ran over him killing him instantly.

The driver of the bus was yet to be identified and arrested. A case under Indian Penal Code Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) along with Sections 119/177 and 184 (rash driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act was registered at Sangvi police station. Police sub-inspector GL Chavan of Sangvi police station is investigating the case.

top news
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale hits Assam’s Bongaigaon
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale hits Assam’s Bongaigaon
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
Day after Delhi woman cop shot dead, colleague’s body found in car in Sonepat
Day after Delhi woman cop shot dead, colleague’s body found in car in Sonepat
Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcome baby girl
Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcome baby girl
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News