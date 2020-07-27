22-year-old woman kills 4-yr-old daughter in Sangvi

pune

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:31 IST

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old daughter in Pimple Gurav, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Monday.

The woman has been identified as Savita Deepak Kakade (22), a resident of a building in Bhalekarnagar in Sangvi. The incident occurred between 8am and 12 noon on Monday, according to the police.

She lived with her husband, who is a taxi driver, two children and her in-laws.

“Her mother-in-law passed away recently and they were observing the tenth day since her death. The woman was alone with the children in the house. She says she got angry because the child was not listening to her,” said senior police inspector Ranganath Unde of Sangvi police station.

The woman allegedly slammed the child’s head on the wall and slashed her throat as well. The body was sent for post-mortem to a local hospital and handed over to the father as the woman had been arrested.

The husband came home from the rites of his mother to find the daughter in the house, according to the police. Their 6-month-old son was in the house when the elder child was killed. She will be produced in court for further custody on Tuesday.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sangvi police station against the woman.