e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 22-year-old woman kills 4-yr-old daughter in Sangvi

22-year-old woman kills 4-yr-old daughter in Sangvi

pune Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old daughter in Pimple Gurav, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Monday.

The woman has been identified as Savita Deepak Kakade (22), a resident of a building in Bhalekarnagar in Sangvi. The incident occurred between 8am and 12 noon on Monday, according to the police.

She lived with her husband, who is a taxi driver, two children and her in-laws.

“Her mother-in-law passed away recently and they were observing the tenth day since her death. The woman was alone with the children in the house. She says she got angry because the child was not listening to her,” said senior police inspector Ranganath Unde of Sangvi police station.

The woman allegedly slammed the child’s head on the wall and slashed her throat as well. The body was sent for post-mortem to a local hospital and handed over to the father as the woman had been arrested.

The husband came home from the rites of his mother to find the daughter in the house, according to the police. Their 6-month-old son was in the house when the elder child was killed. She will be produced in court for further custody on Tuesday.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sangvi police station against the woman.

top news
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
22 of Assam’s 33 districts still affected by floods, major rivers continue to be in spate
22 of Assam’s 33 districts still affected by floods, major rivers continue to be in spate
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Watch: Baby elephant dies after being hit by train in Dehradun
Watch: Baby elephant dies after being hit by train in Dehradun
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In