25 years after Latur earthquake: How a centre in Wagholi evolved into an educational complex for students from disaster zones

Standing on 10 acres on Bakore road in Wagholi is the Wagholi Education and Rehabilitation Centre, established by the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) for the educational needs of the Latur earthquake-hit children.

Today, it serves as an educational complex for students from various disaster zones in Maharashtra. The complex, which was inaugurated on November 29, 1998, by the then chief minister, Manohar Joshi, has hostels, laboratories, library, school and college classrooms.

The hostel can house 1,500 students where they are given free education and housing.

The children are provided education up to graduation, lodging, boarding, medical facilities, holistic development, counselling and disaster management training.

“The main objectives of the project are to rehabilitate orphan and destitute children affected by natural disasters, such as earthquakes.

“We take care of their upbringing by providing food, shelter, clothing, education, medical and health support for a period of ten years,” said Shantilal Muttha, founder and president of the BJS, which established the educational complex.

“We give emphasis on vocational training so that they can, if they so desire, return to their village and contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the area.

“They are also trained to provide help in similar disasters and many of the past students support other relief and rehabilitation activities, thus helping people get the actual benefit of their own experiences,” said Muttha. BJS was one of the first responders when the earthquake hit Latur and has since aided many disaster-hit zones in the state.

