252 flying squads on SSC exam duty in Pune

The State Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams begin today and officials from the board have made arrangements to curb cheating.

Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said, “There will be a total of 252 flying vigilance squads which will keep a close eye on the students at the examination centers. We are also trying to get a sitting squad at each centre this year. Ten counsellors have been appointed by the board to help students who are in stress and under negative feelings during the exam.”

According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education 17,00,813 students in the state will be appearing for the examinations. At least 9,27,822 boys and 7,72,842 girls have registered for the examination from 22,244 schools across the state. A total of 8,830 physically challenged students and 149 transgender students will appear for the SSC exam this year. From the Pune division, 2,81,139 students will appear for the SSC exams.

There has been a steady decline in the number of students appearing for the SSC exams.In 2015, 17,30,704 students from the state appeared for the exam, however the number of students appearing for the exam in 2016 reduced to 17,26,052. In 2017 there was a rise as 17,64,536 students appeared for the exam. This year the number of students appearing for SSC exams has gone down by 49,478 as compared to 2018, where 17,50, 291 students from the state appeared for the examination.

When asked about the reasons behind decreasing number of students this year for SSC exams Kale said, “It is a matter of concern. Certainly after the exams we will work on it and will try to know the specific reasons or issues of students as the number has gone down this year.”

Kale said, “This year we have given online hall tickets to all the schools. Students are requested to follow the exam timetable given on our official website and not follow fake time tables that are being circulated on social media. It is compulsory for students to come half an hour before the scheduled exam time. Students are not permitted to carry cellphones inside the examination hall.”

Exam centres

Pune- 579

State- 4,874

Total students -

Pune- 2,81,139

State- 17,00,813

(Last year 2018 it was 17,50,291)

New Course students - 16,41,568

Old Course students - 59,245

Boys

Pune- 1,54,663

State- 9,27,822

Girls

Pune- 1,26,459

State- 7,72,842

Physically handicapped-

Pune- 1,227

State- 8,830

Special case:

Three physically challenged students in the state have been given specially facilities to give the exams. A student has been allowed to use a computer to write the answer paper. While two other students with hearing disability have been given a reader and a translator for the exams.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 14:45 IST